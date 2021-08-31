November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Upcoming blood drives around the Sauk Valley

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Red Cross blood drive

Red Cross blood drive

Several Red Cross blood drives are scheduled this week and next in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Those who donate Friday through Tuesday will receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last. Donors who give in September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts, valid through Nov. 30.

Paw Paw

Thursday: Until 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman.

Ashton

Friday: 1:30 to 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center High School, 611 Western.

Tampico

Sept. 9: 2 to 7 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln St.

Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

SVM Community BriefsAmboyAshtonAshton-Franklin CenterWhiteside CountyLee CountyPaw Paw