Upcoming blood drives around the Sauk Valley

Several Red Cross blood drives are scheduled this week and next in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Those who donate Friday through Tuesday will receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last. Donors who give in September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts, valid through Nov. 30.

Paw Paw

Thursday: Until 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman.

Ashton

Friday: 1:30 to 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center High School, 611 Western.

Tampico

Sept. 9: 2 to 7 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln St.

Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.