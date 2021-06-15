Kris Noble: Thanks to all for successful golf outing

On behalf of the SVACC board of directors and golf committee, I would like to thank all our members who sponsored or participated in our 55th annual golf outing. It was a great day as 29 teams gathers for a day of golf, connections and laughter to raise funds for the Charles Farnham Business Scholarship and chamber workforce development initiatives.

The first outing was held in 1966 and this year we celebrated 55 years. We are so grateful to all the golfers who joined us for the day. Thank you to our Title Sponsor Kunes Country Auto Group, the Double Eagle sponsors: Sterling Commercial Roofing and CGH Medical Center, and the numerous hole sponsors and golfers: Clifton Larson Allen, Compeer Financial, DD Homes Network, Edward Jones Mike Loos, Edward Jones Nick Lareau, Edward Jones Tom Gleissner, Farmers National Bank, Green Bee Energy, Halo Branded Solutions, Helm Civil, Johnson Oil Co, LOTS, Loescher, Majeski Motors, Manpower, Midland States Bank, State Farm Insurance-Mike Sprague, Pinney Printing, Rep. Tony McCombie, Regional Media, RRCA Accounts Management, Sauk Valley Bank, Sauk Valley Media, SBM, Sedona Staffing, Select Employees Credit Union, ServiceMaster, Smeltzer Insurance, Sterling Chevrolet, Sterling Federal Bank, Sterling Steel Co., The Cornerstone Agency, WACC, Wahl Clipper, Walmart Distribution Center, WCT, Willet Hofmann & Associates, Winter Construction, Wipfli, Ward Murray Pace & Johnson and Wendler Engineering.

Thank you also to the staff at Rock River GAP for hosting a great tournament. Congratulations to the winners of the 55th annual SVACC Golf Play Day: First- through third-place, RRCA Accounts Management: Regional Media: and Johnson Oil.

We are truly grateful for the support of our members as we work to fulfill the mission of the SVACC which is to Enhance the Economic Climate and Quality of Life in the Sauk Valley Area.

Kris Noble, SVACC Executive Director