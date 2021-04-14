Signup is on for 5k trail race in Coleta to benefit mental health alliance

COLETA – Coleta Sportsmen’s Club, 21038 Pilgrim Road, will have a Run for Brain Health 5K race at 8 a.m. May 22 that will start and end at the Club.

The race is being done in an effort to raise money for and awareness of Mental Health month.

The cost is $25; all participants registered by May 15 will receive a T-shirt. An after-party will be held at noon at Wally’s, 6 Washington St. in Milledgeville, with appetizers and one complimentary drink for participants.

Register at runsignup.com/race/IL/chadwick/runforbrainhealth by May 8.

Proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Sauk Valley chapter.