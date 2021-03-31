November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon cancer wellness center offers free programs in April

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Home of Hope

Home of Hope

DIXON – Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Road, will offer the following free events in April.

Online:

Testicular Cancer, 11 a.m. April 9. One man’s personal story of being diagnosed and surviving testicular cancer. To register for the online event, email dbennett@hohrrv.com or call 815-288-4673.

Caregiving and Self-Care, 10 a.m. April 23. A Zoom discussion about being a caregiver and the self-care needed. Register by email to dbennett@hohrrv.com.

At Home of Hope:

Living Mindfully, 2 p.m. April 14. Informational meeting on stress reduction for cancer patients and caregivers. Call 815-288-4673 to register.

Parenting and Grandparenting Through Cancer, 10 a.m. April 16. Catherine Workman will talk about her personal experience. Email dbennett@hohrrv.com to register.

Hope Garden Club, 3 p.m. April 27 or 11 a.m. April 28. Time to sign up and plan the garden. Call 815-288-4673 to register.

SVM Community BriefsHealth