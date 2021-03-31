Dixon cancer wellness center offers free programs in April

DIXON – Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Road, will offer the following free events in April.

Online:

Testicular Cancer, 11 a.m. April 9. One man’s personal story of being diagnosed and surviving testicular cancer. To register for the online event, email dbennett@hohrrv.com or call 815-288-4673.

Caregiving and Self-Care, 10 a.m. April 23. A Zoom discussion about being a caregiver and the self-care needed. Register by email to dbennett@hohrrv.com.

At Home of Hope:

Living Mindfully, 2 p.m. April 14. Informational meeting on stress reduction for cancer patients and caregivers. Call 815-288-4673 to register.

Parenting and Grandparenting Through Cancer, 10 a.m. April 16. Catherine Workman will talk about her personal experience. Email dbennett@hohrrv.com to register.

Hope Garden Club, 3 p.m. April 27 or 11 a.m. April 28. Time to sign up and plan the garden. Call 815-288-4673 to register.