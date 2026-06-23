OSF St. Katharine lands $15,000 grant

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center has been awarded a $15,000 grant through the Illinois Public Health Institute as part of the “Improving Lactation Support and Medicaid Integration” initiative. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon has been awarded a $15,000 grant through the Illinois Public Health Institute as part of the “Improving Lactation Support and Medicaid Integration” initiative.

The grant funding will support work from July 2 through April 30, 2027, aimed at strengthening comprehensive lactation support services for mothers and babies across the Sauk Valley. OSF Saint Katharine was selected as one of only three organizations to receive funding out of 22 submissions statewide.

The initiative focuses on enhancing hospital-based lactation support, improving workflows and referral processes tied to Medicaid reimbursement and strengthening long-term postpartum care through staff training and community partnerships.

“Our proposal stood out because of its alignment with the project goals, organizational readiness and the potential impact it could have on families in our communities,” said Gwen Strum, project lead and lactation specialist at OSF Saint Katharine.

The grant comes at an important time for the region, as Whiteside and Lee counties currently have limited lactation support resources available for families after delivery, according to a news release.

A key focus of the project is ensuring patients who deliver at OSF Saint Katharine receive continued support after discharge. Mothers will be encouraged to schedule follow-up appointments with a nurse lactation specialist within the first several days after delivery and may continue receiving care through the outpatient lactation clinic for as long as support is needed for both mother and baby.