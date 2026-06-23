Joliet American Legion Band celebrates America’s 250th birthday in Goold Park in Morris

The American Legion Band performs during the Memorial Day Commemoration at Joliet City Square. May 20, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Morris’s Movies in the Park on Friday has grown just a little: The event now begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Joliet American Legion Band performing in Goold Park prior to the beginning of the movie.

The City of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library are celebrating America’s 250th birthday Friday with the kickoff of this year’s Movies in the Park.

Friday’s festivities include a kids’ craft, outdoor games, and a bubble machine.

Residents are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets, families and friends for the event.

This event was made possible through the Bowker-Ostrem-Meadows Grant through the Community Foundation of Grundy County.