Joliet holds City Square festivities

People gathered for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Joliet will hold a City Square grand opening celebration that runs Friday and Saturday.

The event includes live music, cultural performances, family entertainment, a farmers market, and a Route 66 Centennial Drone Show.

Those who come also can sign a large America 250 birthday card and participate in “Design Your Own Flag: Express Yourself” activity aimed at creating a personalized flag.

“City Square was envisioned as a place where our community can gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in a news release announcing the event. “This weekend is about showcasing everything that makes Joliet special, from our local artists and cultural organizations to outstanding live entertainment and inviting everyone to experience our downtown together.”

The Unity Dome scullpure at the Joliet City Square is seen in the foreground at a farmers market on May 22. (Gary Middendorf)

The schedule for the square, located at Chicago and Clinton streets in downtown Joliet, on Friday includes:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Chicago Street Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: DJ music provided by Limelight Music

12:30 p.m.: Performance by TM Martial Arts Academy Demo Team

3 - 4:30 p.m.: Ray Concar & the Boys

5 - 6:30 p.m.: The Nick Moss Band

7 - 9 p.m.: The Selectones

9 p.m.: Route 66 Centennial Drone Show

The Saturday lineup includes: