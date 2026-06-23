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The Herald-News

Joliet holds City Square festivities

Music and more Friday and Saturday

People gathering for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026.

People gathered for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

Joliet will hold a City Square grand opening celebration that runs Friday and Saturday.

The event includes live music, cultural performances, family entertainment, a farmers market, and a Route 66 Centennial Drone Show.

Those who come also can sign a large America 250 birthday card and participate in “Design Your Own Flag: Express Yourself” activity aimed at creating a personalized flag.

“City Square was envisioned as a place where our community can gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in a news release announcing the event. “This weekend is about showcasing everything that makes Joliet special, from our local artists and cultural organizations to outstanding live entertainment and inviting everyone to experience our downtown together.”

The new sculpture sits in the foreground at the new city square during the farmers market on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Joliet.

The Unity Dome scullpure at the Joliet City Square is seen in the foreground at a farmers market on May 22. (Gary Middendorf)

The schedule for the square, located at Chicago and Clinton streets in downtown Joliet, on Friday includes:

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Chicago Street Farmers Market
  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: DJ music provided by Limelight Music
  • 12:30 p.m.: Performance by TM Martial Arts Academy Demo Team
  • 3 - 4:30 p.m.: Ray Concar & the Boys
  • 5 - 6:30 p.m.: The Nick Moss Band
  • 7 - 9 p.m.: The Selectones
  • 9 p.m.: Route 66 Centennial Drone Show

The Saturday lineup includes:

  • 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: “Love’s Labour’s Lost” presented by the Joliet Drama Guild
  • 1 p.m.: Mount Carmel Folkloric Dance Group
  • 1:30 - 3 p.m.: 7th Heaven performance
  • 3 - 4 p.m.: Poetry Open Mic with Joliet Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres
  • 4:15 - 5:15 p.m.: Brian Motyll
  • 5:45 - 7 p.m.: Big Sky Ensemble
  • 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.: John Condron and the O.G.O.
JolietWill CountyLocal NewsTerry D'ArcyWill County Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News