Putnam County Rotary honors five high school students

Recipients of Putnam County Rotary Scholarship Awards include Sidney Emanuelson, Alex Rodriguez, and Alan Castro. The award presentations were made by Rotary President Mike Olson and Club Secretary Scott Shore. (Photo provided by Putnam County Rotary Club)

Putnam County Rotary presented five awards to high school students at the PCHS awards assembly on May 6, recognizing academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and community service.

Alan Castro received the Knute Hammel Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award for students pursuing business education. Castro plans to attend IVCC and pursue a career in marketing and real estate.

Alex Rodriguez earned the Bill Klein Memorial Scholarship, also $500, which honors students who demonstrate the drive and determination that past Club President Klein exemplified. Rodriguez has shown commitment to community service, academics, and sports, and plans to attend Culver-Stockton College to study sports management.

Sidney Emanuelson received two $500 scholarships for her dedication to community service. The Dan Ramirez Memorial Scholarship recognizes her intention to pursue a career in information technology as a means to serve others. Ramirez, a former schools technology director, was a Rotarian. The second award honors her work in the PCHS Work-Based Learning Program, where she assisted Ramirez’s successor, Mr. Rundle. Emanuelson also participated in Rotary’s Youth Leadership Awards program and served as a mentor and companion to Special Olympics participants.

Kennedy Worby, a PCHS junior, received the Club’s highest student honor for “service above self.” Worby served as PCHS Interact President this past year and participated in every Interact project and event. In her honor, Putnam County Rotary made a donation to the Rotary-sponsored PCHS Interact Club.