Dixon mobile home park resident flown to Rockford hospital after Monday explosion

Dixon Fire Deputy Chief Adam Arnould speaks to the media Monday, June 22, 2026, following a suspected gas explosion that injured a Dixon man. (Alex T. Paschal)

A Dixon mobile home park resident injured during Monday morning’s house explosion was flown to a Rockford hospital for treatment of burns to their face and legs.

The Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched at 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Estates Road in Chateau Estates off Anchor Road in Dixon for an explosion that was followed by a structure fire.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Dixon Fire Deputy Chief Adam Arnould speaks to the media Monday, June 22, 2026, following a suspected gas explosion that injured a Dixon man. (Alex T. Paschal)

When crews arrived, they found a resident of the home outside of the structure and provided emergency medical care.

The resident, whose name has not been released, was transferred to OSF Saint Katherine Medical Center in Dixon before being flown to Rockford, Dixon City Fire Deputy Chief Adam Arnould said at a news conference at noon Monday.

“It was a big boom,” Chateau Estates resident Kevin Richard told Shaw Local.

Richard lives across the street from that residence and awoke just before the explosion happened, he said. The home’s resident had moved in about two weeks ago.

Richard said that the night before, the resident who lives next door to that home had asked him if there was a gas leak. He told them that he didn’t think so because he didn’t smell any gas and didn’t see any gas company crews around, Richard said.

Arnould said that when fire crews got to the scene Monday morning, they observed heavy structural damage to the home. There was also a minor fire that they quickly extinguished.

Crews investigated the homes in the immediate area for gas. They then worked farther down the street and continued to find positive gas readings, so the decision was made to evacuate the entire mobile home community, Arnould said.

Nicor Gas was on scene Monday afternoon, assisting with gas monitoring and safety operations.

A little after noon, crews were working to remove the gas main at the home, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said.

An emergency shelter has been established at Reagan Middle School, Reagan Mass Transit District is providing transportation for residents who need it, and Advance EMS is assisting residents with disabilities or medical needs, according to a Monday news release from the city of Dixon.

“So many people have come together in the evacuation,” Langloss said.

He thanked Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo Empen for opening RMS as an emergency shelter and said there were about 50 people there Monday afternoon.

Langloss said officials expected residents to be able to return to the community later Monday afternoon.

Anchor Road from Route 38 to Route 52 is closed until further notice. The public is asked to avoid the Chateau Estates area to allow first responders to safely manage the scene.

The explosion remains under investigation.

The Dixon Rural Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Dixon Police Department, Dixon Public Works and various emergency response partners have also assisted.