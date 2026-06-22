Firefighters battle blaze in Bourbonnais Township

Two people were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a residence in the 1500 block of Dale Lane in Bourbonnais Township Monday.

At about 6:18 a.m., the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and several other departments were dispatched to a possible structure fire, the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District said in a press release.

On arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the overhead garage doors. Residents were evacuating the residence upon fire crews’ arrival on the scene, the release said.

A MABAS box alarm was requested by the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District for assistance at the scene as well as to provide station coverage, the release said.

Assisting departments included Bradley Fire, Kankakee City, Limestone, Manteno, Riverside Ambulance, Aroma Park, Kankakee Township, Wilmington, Manhattan, Monee, Beecher, Braidwood and Frankfort, according to the release.

No firefighters were injured, the release said.

The residence is uninhabitable with the fire currently under investigation and remains undetermined. The estimated dollar loss is approximately $100,000, according to the release.

The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents. Animal control also assisted with a family pet, according to the release.