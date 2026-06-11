State Sen. Li Arellano Jr. to host legislative session updates in Dixon and Geneseo

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, will host legislative session update events June 24 in Dixon and June 30 in Geneseo to provide residents with an overview of the recently completed spring legislative session and discuss issues impacting the 37th District.

“Taxpayers deserve to know what happened during the legislative session and how decisions made in Springfield will affect their families and communities,” Arellano said. “I look forward to sharing an update and hearing residents’ thoughts on the issues that matter most to them.”

Residents are invited to these events as they will provide citizens with updates, insights and answers from Springfield, including a look back at the session and a look ahead for the 37th District.

Legislative session update – Dixon

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24

The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

Legislative session update – Geneseo

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30

Geneseo Public Library, 805 N. Chicago St., Geneseo

These are state governmental events.