Sauk Valley-area students graduate from Northern Illinois University

More than 2,300 students – including 21 from the area – received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University on May 9. Included among the graduates were the following students from the area:
Amboy
- Sabdy Herrera, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Dixon
- Riley Abell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
- Bleon Azemi, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development
- Hannah Binkley, Specialist in School Psychology, School Psychology
- Lilliana Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
- Karli Ewaniuk, Bachelor of Science, Communication - Media Studies
- Syrinidie Fowkes, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
- Alexsia Funderberg, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management
- Kaden Mulligan, Bachelor of Science, Finance
- Arbri Riska, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy
- Douglas Smothers Jr., Master of Business Admin, Business Administration: Executive MBA
Prophetstown
- Madison Henkelman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
- Paul Maceri, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
- Brody Naftzger, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology Emphasis: Electrical
Rock Falls
- Elayna Felder, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
- Lawrence Miller, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management
- Dylan Williamson, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy
Sterling
- Beckham Marquez-Mendez, Bachelor of Science, Management - Leadership and Management
- Allison Mills, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology
- Santos Rodriguez-Hughes, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development
- Anne-Marie Wadsworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Design and Media Arts