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Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley-area students graduate from Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University’s president Lisa Freeman speaks during the commencement ceremony on Saturday May 9, 2026, held at the Convocation Center in DeKalb.

Northern Illinois University’s president Lisa Freeman speaks during the commencement ceremony on Saturday May 9, 2026, held at the Convocation Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 2,300 students – including 21 from the area – received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University on May 9. Included among the graduates were the following students from the area:

Amboy

  • Sabdy Herrera, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Dixon

  • Riley Abell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
  • Bleon Azemi, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development
  • Hannah Binkley, Specialist in School Psychology, School Psychology
  • Lilliana Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
  • Karli Ewaniuk, Bachelor of Science, Communication - Media Studies
  • Syrinidie Fowkes, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
  • Alexsia Funderberg, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management
  • Kaden Mulligan, Bachelor of Science, Finance
  • Arbri Riska, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy
  • Douglas Smothers Jr., Master of Business Admin, Business Administration: Executive MBA

Prophetstown

  • Madison Henkelman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
  • Paul Maceri, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
  • Brody Naftzger, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology Emphasis: Electrical

Rock Falls

  • Elayna Felder, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
  • Lawrence Miller, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management
  • Dylan Williamson, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy

Sterling

  • Beckham Marquez-Mendez, Bachelor of Science, Management - Leadership and Management
  • Allison Mills, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology
  • Santos Rodriguez-Hughes, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development
  • Anne-Marie Wadsworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Design and Media Arts
LocalLocal NewsEducationGraduationHonorsNIUAmboyDixonProphetstownRock FallsSterlingSauk Valley Front Headlines
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