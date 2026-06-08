Sauk Valley-area students graduate from Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University’s president Lisa Freeman speaks during the commencement ceremony on Saturday May 9, 2026, held at the Convocation Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

More than 2,300 students – including 21 from the area – received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University on May 9. Included among the graduates were the following students from the area:

Amboy

Sabdy Herrera, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Dixon

Riley Abell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Bleon Azemi, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development

Hannah Binkley, Specialist in School Psychology, School Psychology

Lilliana Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Karli Ewaniuk, Bachelor of Science, Communication - Media Studies

Syrinidie Fowkes, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Alexsia Funderberg, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management

Kaden Mulligan, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Arbri Riska, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy

Douglas Smothers Jr., Master of Business Admin, Business Administration: Executive MBA

Prophetstown

Madison Henkelman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Paul Maceri, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis

Brody Naftzger, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology Emphasis: Electrical

Rock Falls

Elayna Felder, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Lawrence Miller, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management

Dylan Williamson, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy

Sterling