Amboy Junior High School students honored at promotion

Amboy Junior High School promoted 50 students at its May 22 promotion ceremony.
The awards and honors presented at the promotion ceremony included:
- Lisa Nauman Desire Award: Vanessa Gross
- Lisa Nauman Student/Athlete Award: Madison Phillips and Abel Mumm
- Catherine Henkel Outstanding Cheerleader Award: Tinley Helms and Alivia Schultz
- Renae Brown Distinguished Mathematics and Science Scholars Award: sixth grade, Summer Nantz; seventh grade, Levi McLaughlin; and eighth grade, Mason Payne
- Marlene Greskiwicz Mathematics Award: Madison Phillips
- Dakota Piper Most Improved in Academics Award: Avery Wittenauer
- IPA Student Leadership Award: Madison Phillips and Mason Heath
- 8th Grade Students of the Year: Mason Payne and Madison Phillips
- Presidential Awards for Academic Excellence: Payton Angermeier; Leah Bonnell; Cooper Fox; Vanessa Gross; Mason Heath; Tinley Helms; Jaxon Hudson; Amelia Kant; Rylen Koch; Teagan Moore; Abel Mumm; Blake Mumm; Amelia Nichols; Mason Payne; Thomas Payne; Caiddie Phelps; Madison Phillips; Nolan Scully; Alexis White; Kendyll Whitney; and Kylee Zellhofer
- Presidential Awards for Academic Achievement: Logan Albee; Cylias Jackley; Enrique Lara Alfonso; Annabelle Leffelman; Hunter Roberts; Alivia Schultz; Kylie Vaupel; Bailey Wittenauer; Bailey Work-Sibley; and Zoey Zambrano