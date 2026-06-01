Yorkville firefighters receive grant to help clean gear from hazardous contaminants

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District received a grant from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal. (Joey Weslo)

Stepping into a burning building is hazardous work. With the extra heat, smoke and chemicals in the air, the gear firefighters use to keep residents safe often need a deep de-contamination.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District in Yorkville has received a $16,173 Small Equipment Grant from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM).

The fire crew said it is using the grant to not only clean gear, but keep its firefighters safe and healthy.

The fire district is using the grant to purchase a fire gear extractor, a specialized type of washing machine that de-contaminates fire gear, and a new fire gear dryer.

Having modernized “proper equipment” will ensure the gear is clean and dry so the crew is ready to rush into the next potentially dangerous situation, the fire district said.

“Investments like these directly support firefighter safety by keeping the fire gear clean and free of any contaminates that can potentially cause cancer to our members,” Assistant Chief Scott McCarty said in a release.

The fire district thanked OSFM for its “continued support of the fire service agencies across Illinois.”