Forreston, Fulton baseball win Class 1A Regional titles: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

The Fulton baseball team is pictured after beating Orion 5-0 to win a fifth straight regional title on Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Photo contributed by Fulton)

Baseball

Fulton 5, Orion 0: The Steamers won a fifth straight regional title after the home win. Braedon Meyers pitched a two-hitter with two strikeouts and two walks as Fulton earned a second straight postseason shutout. Mason Kuebel had two RBIs for Fulton. The Steamers advance to face Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy at 2p.m. in Wednesday’s Class 1A Putnam County Sectional semifinals. Putnam County faces Newark in the opposite semifinal.

Forreston 22, South Beloit 2 (4 inn.): The Cardinals out-hit the Sobos 17-4 to win the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional title. Darin Greenfield hit a home run and had six RBIs. Mickey Probst hit a home run and had three RBIs. Kendall Erdmann (two RBIs) led the team with four hits and Connor Politsch struck out five in three innings.

Forreston advances as sectional hosts and will face Galena at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lena-Winslow and Dakota face off at 2 p.m. Wednesday.