Newman’s Joel Rhodes, Sterling’s Aron Rivera go 1-2 at IHSA state tennis meet

Sterling's Aron Rivera, left, and Newman's Joel Rhodes are pictured after qualifying for state at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional. (Photo contributed by Alexis Rivera)

Boys tennis

Sterling, Newman wrap up state appearances: At the IHSA state meet in Class 1A, Newman junior Joel Rhodes won his first match 6-1, 6-1 before falling 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. In consolation, he dropped a close one 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) to finish his run at state.

Sterling sophomore Aron Rivera fell 6-0, 6-0 in his opening match. Continuing in consolation, he won his first match 6-1, 6-3. He fell 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of consolation to finish 1-2.

In doubles action, Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo fell 6-1, 6-1 in their first match. In consolation, they were edged 2-6, 7-5 (10-6).