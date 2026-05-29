Newman’s Joel Rhodes, Sterling’s Aron Rivera go 1-2 at IHSA state tennis meet

Boys tennis
Sterling, Newman wrap up state appearances: At the IHSA state meet in Class 1A, Newman junior Joel Rhodes won his first match 6-1, 6-1 before falling 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. In consolation, he dropped a close one 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) to finish his run at state.
Sterling sophomore Aron Rivera fell 6-0, 6-0 in his opening match. Continuing in consolation, he won his first match 6-1, 6-3. He fell 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of consolation to finish 1-2.
In doubles action, Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo fell 6-1, 6-1 in their first match. In consolation, they were edged 2-6, 7-5 (10-6).