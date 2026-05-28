New flag mural completed at Rock Falls Veterans Memorial Park

Artist Ozell Taylor poses beside the flag mural he did at Veterans Memorial Park in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

Rock Falls Tourism is proud to announce the completion of a new flag mural at the Veterans Memorial Park stage in Rock Falls.

A dedication ceremony for the mural, located at 500 Fifth Ave., was held Monday as part of the community’s Memorial Day observance.

The new flag mural has been completed at Rock Falls' Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

The mural was created by artist Ozell Taylor of Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism extends its sincere appreciation to Taylor for sharing his incredible talent and creating a meaningful tribute for the community, according to a news release.

The mural serves as a lasting reminder of patriotism, sacrifice and honor for generations to come.

The project was funded by Rock Falls Tourism as a way to give back to the community and enhance Veterans Memorial Park with a meaningful feature that honors local veterans while bringing pride and beauty to the space for all visitors to enjoy.

Veterans Memorial Park has seen many improvements over the past year thanks to the efforts of dedicated individuals who care about preserving and enhancing the park and its significance to the community.

Rock Falls Tourism is also pleased to announce that all Hometown Hero Banners have been installed along First Avenue and West Second Street. These banners honor local veterans and reflect the community’s appreciation for their service and sacrifice.