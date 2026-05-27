COLUMN: What is ‘The Sauk Way’?

Since 1965, Sauk Valley Community College has been part of some of the most inspiring stories of perseverance and transformation in the Sauk Valley.

From the vision of Pete Dillon and the founding board, who worked tirelessly to establish the college, to the graduates of the Class of 2026, the college’s history is filled with remarkable examples of overcoming challenges, pursuing opportunity, and changing lives.

That enduring spirit is what we at SVCC call “The Sauk Way.”

It is my great honor to succeed David Hellmich as the seventh president of Sauk Valley Community College. As an alumnus, faculty member, and while in various leadership roles, being part of “The Sauk Way” has helped shape my life and strengthen my belief in the power of community colleges to transform futures.

It is an even greater honor to be surrounded each day by such dedicated professionals and to work alongside a mission-driven board of trustees that gives its all to advance the college’s mission.

So, what is the Sauk Way?

Quite simply, it’s our culture and love for the Sauk Valley. At SVCC, we are proud to provide our students and families with a caring, supportive environment that helps them reach their goals both personally and professionally.

For example, it is our enrollment team guiding you through each step of registering for college that may feel intimidating.

It is a professor noticing you have missed class and reaching out to ask if you are OK and how they can help.

It is a staff member saying, “Let me show you how to complete your financial aid documents.”

It is taking a class in your least-favorite subject and enjoying the faculty member so much that you sign up for another course with them.

I come home every night and tell my wife about these incredible moments that make me proud to be part of Sauk. It is my hope that you and your family and friends have enjoyed the same experience.

So what does the future at SVCC look like? It’s all about the community.

First, the Impact Program is creating excitement and momentum across campus as we prepare to welcome graduates from all 15 of our area high schools this fall. Each of these students will have completed at least 100 hours of community service during their four years of high school to fully earn their tuition. We are inspired by the volunteerism and public service of these students over the past four years of high school, and we are honored to be part of their journey.

We are also hopeful to be part of the Community College Baccalaureate efforts in Illinois, which would allow community colleges to offer four-year degree opportunities for their communities. This would not only expand access to higher education across the Sauk Valley but also provide an affordable pathway for students and families seeking to build their futures close to home. These discussions are early in Illinois, but we plan to be at the table to help advocate on behalf of the Sauk Valley.

If you’ve ever thought about what your next step may be in lifelong learning, I invite you to come out and experience the Sauk Way. Whether your goals include a certificate, degree, or transfer opportunity – try us. Your next chapter awaits.

• Jon Mandrell is the president of Sauk Valley Community College.