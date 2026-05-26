Rock Falls Tourism to host ‘Salute to America 250′ celebration June 13-14

Rock Falls will celebrate America 250 with a special two-day event, Salute to America 250, taking place June 13 and 14 at RB&W District Park.

This free, family-friendly event will honor America’s history, patriotism and military heritage through interactive living history demonstrations, patriotic music, ceremonial traditions and educational programs for all ages.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the unique opportunity to visit the campsites of General Robert E. Lee and General Ulysses S. Grant, where reenactors will share stories and explain what life was like during the Civil War era.

RB&W District Park is located at 201 E. Second St. in Rock Falls. Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday, June 13

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Attendees can experience the sights and sounds of Civil War artillery with Taylors Battery, 1st Illinois Light Artillery Co. B. The group will demonstrate original artillery pieces, explain how equipment was transported and portray the daily lives of Civil War soldiers while dressed in authentic period uniforms. Families are encouraged to take photos and enjoy the interactive living history experience. Cannon fire demonstrations will occur periodically throughout the day.

Attendees can experience the sights and sounds of Civil War artillery with Taylors Battery, 1st Illinois Light Artillery Co. B. The group will demonstrate original artillery pieces, explain how equipment was transported and portray the daily lives of Civil War soldiers while dressed in authentic period uniforms. Families are encouraged to take photos and enjoy the interactive living history experience. Cannon fire demonstrations will occur periodically throughout the day. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Major Richard Conover, portrayed by Ron Kirchgessner, surgeon for the 108th Illinois Infantry Field Hospital, will present an educational display featuring Civil War medical instruments and explain the challenges faced by field surgeons during wartime.

Major Richard Conover, portrayed by Ron Kirchgessner, surgeon for the 108th Illinois Infantry Field Hospital, will present an educational display featuring Civil War medical instruments and explain the challenges faced by field surgeons during wartime. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood. Guests can interact with “Honest Abe,” ask questions and pose for photos.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood. Guests can interact with “Honest Abe,” ask questions and pose for photos. 11 a.m.: The Rock Valley Barbershop Chorus will perform patriotic favorites.

The Rock Valley Barbershop Chorus will perform patriotic favorites. 1 p.m.: A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at the RB&W District amphitheater, followed by President Lincoln’s presentation, “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom.” The program will explore Lincoln’s life and the history of the U.S. from independence through the Civil War. Guests will also hear speeches from both General Lee and General Grant.

A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at the RB&W District amphitheater, followed by President Lincoln’s presentation, “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom.” The program will explore Lincoln’s life and the history of the U.S. from independence through the Civil War. Guests will also hear speeches from both General Lee and General Grant. 3 p.m.: The River Country Stomp will take the stage at the RB&W District Amphitheater to showcase their exciting line dancing performances.

The River Country Stomp will take the stage at the RB&W District Amphitheater to showcase their exciting line dancing performances. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Attendees will also be able to enjoy food and refreshments available for purchase from the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, Flip Side Coffee & Espresso Bar, as well as Golden Wheels, which will be serving Culver’s Custard.

Sunday, June 14 – Flag Day

1:30 p.m.: Posting of Colors by Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 in a meaningful flag ceremony honoring the nation and those who have served.

1:45 p.m.: Alleigh Haines will perform the national anthem.

2 p.m.: The 144th Army Band will present a patriotic concert celebrating America’s legacy and military service.

1:30 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m.: Attendees can enjoy an ice cream social featuring local churches and organizations serving treats and sharing information with the community. Main Squeeze will also be on site, serving refreshing drinks.

Commemorative America 250 T-shirts will also be available for purchase during the event while supplies last.

Organizers invite families, friends, veterans, and community members to come together for this memorable celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

For additional information and future announcements regarding Salute to America 250, follow Rock Falls Tourism at the Visit Rock Falls Facebook page.