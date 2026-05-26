Ashton to open 50-year-old time capsule July 18

During the U.S. bicentennial year in 1976, the town of Ashton buried a time capsule to be opened in 50 years, which is this year.

The idea came from the Business Boosters, but the whole town, including students from the school, got involved, and more than 50 items were put in the time capsule.

It was buried at the Mills & Petrie Community Building on State Route 38.

Fast-forward to a couple of years ago, a committee working on a future Ashton History Museum decided to start planning for the opening in 2026. The idea then evolved into a whole weekend celebration to be held July 17, 18 and 19.

Events will include the third annual car cruise-in on Friday night, with Ashton Business Boosters serving up pork chops and Ashton UMC Youth offering snacks.

Saturday morning starts with a pancake breakfast before the time capsule opening, followed by historical displays throughout the Mills & Petrie Building, with Ashton’s kuchen available for purchase.

Saturday evening, alumni will gather for an all-class reunion during the street dance on Main Street with two bands, one including an Ashton alumnus. Everyone is welcome to the street dance.

Sunday includes a big party at the newly remodeled splash pad, installation of a new time capsule, an all-American dinner, a vintage baseball game and the grand finale of fireworks at dusk at the school grounds.

For more details, check out the “Ashton Fest Flashback” Facebook page or contact Cindy Knight at 815-751-0979 or cindysue82@yahoo.com.