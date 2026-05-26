Joliet teen detained under SAFE-T Act after being charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

A Joliet teen has been detained under the SAFE-T Act after he was charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Chicago police officers trying to quell a “teen takeover” incident in the city.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced the charges against Rashad Johnson, 18, who was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood.

Police officials provided an address for Johnson that is in an area of Joliet that has a Plainfield mailing address.

Chicago police officials alleged Johnson was identified as the suspect who had driven a vehicle into five police officers.

The officers were dispersing a “teen takeover,” according to ABC7 Chicago.

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal damage to property, according to police.

A representative of Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen Burke’s Office said Johnson appeared in court Tuesday and he was “ordered detained.”

Officers found a loaded MAC-10 semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine on Johnson’s waistband, according to Cook County prosecutors.

All five officers that were hit by Johnson’s vehicle were treated and released from the hospital, prosecutors said.

They suffered injuries ranging from cuts to severe bruises to concussions, prosecutors said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, a large group of Chicago police officers were at Roosevelt Road and South Loomis Street in response to a large gathering, according to a detention proffer from Michael Rusch, a Cook County assistant state’s attorney.

Johnson was driving a Ford Fusion with two occupants, who would refuse to cooperate with the investigation, Rusch said.

As Johnson approached the line of officers blocking Roosevelt Road, a police squad vehicle with its lights and sirens activated had attempted to stop Johnson as he drove west in the eastbound lane of traffic, Rusch said.

Johnson slowed his vehicle almost to a stop, but instead of stopping he accelerated, turning south onto Loomis Street, Rusch said.

As Johnson made his turn on to Loomis Street, he drove up onto the curb, striking an officer, Rusch said. He then continued turning and accelerating his vehicle south on to Loomis Street, striking a second officer, Rusch said.

Johnson then drove in the wrong lane on Loomis Street, where he continued to accelerate and hit three more officers, Rusch said.

Johnson then struck a parked squad vehicle and a utility pole, Rusch said.

Johnson was removed from the driver’s seat by officers and placed into custody, Rusch said.