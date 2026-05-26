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Ogle County News

Polo Garden Club to meet June 9

Tulips during the Earth Day opening of the Richardson Farm Tulip Festival on Wednesday, April 22. More than 1 million vibrant flowers in over 75 varieties will be in bloom. About 350,000 new tulip bulbs were planted in the fall of 2025 in a butterfly pattern near a private lake on the property, said George Richardson. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The festival typically lasts for two to three weeks, depending on the blooms.

Tulips (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Garden Club, formerly Polo Women’s Garden Club, will host its monthly meeting Tuesday, June 9.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Polo Public Library, 302 W. Mason St., Polo. This group is new and growing to meet the community’s interest in flower and vegetable gardening. The club encourages men, women and teens to attend who are interested in learning more about gardening, home and community beautification, cooperative gardening and preservation of pollinators and wildlife.

Call Beth Green for more information at 815-299-1416. The club is making a concerted effort to limit meetings to one hour.

The club can be followed at its Facebook page, “Polo Woman’s Garden Club.” The page will be updated soon to its new name, “Polo Garden Club.”

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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