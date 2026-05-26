Polo Garden Club to meet June 9

The Polo Garden Club, formerly Polo Women’s Garden Club, will host its monthly meeting Tuesday, June 9.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Polo Public Library, 302 W. Mason St., Polo. This group is new and growing to meet the community’s interest in flower and vegetable gardening. The club encourages men, women and teens to attend who are interested in learning more about gardening, home and community beautification, cooperative gardening and preservation of pollinators and wildlife.

Call Beth Green for more information at 815-299-1416. The club is making a concerted effort to limit meetings to one hour.

The club can be followed at its Facebook page, “Polo Woman’s Garden Club.” The page will be updated soon to its new name, “Polo Garden Club.”