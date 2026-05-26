Oswego police’s K9s ‘N Cops event helps find homes for dogs

Oswego Police Department Community Engagement Specialist Cherese Spears with one of the dogs that was part of the 2025 K9s ‘N Cops adoption event. The event will take place again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

The Oswego Police Department continues its work to find homes for dogs that are available for adoption.

The department will hold its second annual K9s ‘N Cops adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the department’s headquarters, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

At last year’s event, two dogs were adopted.

“We know for sure that two dogs went home that day with new owners,” said Oswego Police Department Community Engagement Specialist Cherese Spears, who is organizing the event again this year.

Other dogs may have been adopted later as a result of people meeting the dogs at the event, Spears said.

Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center along with Rover Rescue, Rescued Rascals, Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary and Kat & Kritter’s Foundation will participate in the event.

Several vendors also will participate, including The Pets’ Home in Oswego, River Heights Veterinary Hospital in Oswego, Barkville Buddies Dog Park & Social in Oswego, Lifesavers CPR, AED, & First Aid Training for Humans and Pets, Yorkville Animal Hospital and Scenthound dog grooming

DillaDawgs food truck also will be at the event.

The adoption event grew out of a video segment on the department’s Facebook page spotlighting rescue groups.

“We try to feature a dog that’s not getting a lot of attention,” Spears said. “Some of the dogs that the rescues will bring in are older dogs or dogs that just are not getting a lot of interest.”

Comfort dogs from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and North Aurora Police Department also will be at the event.

“People will be able to see how they work,” Spears said.