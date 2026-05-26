Morrison’s Noah Robbins and Gage Wilson have three RBIs in 10-0 baseball win: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Morrison 10, Stark County 0 (5 inn.): The Mustangs scored five times in the first two innings of the home win. Noah Robbins and Gage Wilson each had three RBIs for Morrison. Jake Strobbe pitched a four-hitter. Morrison will play at Fulton in Wednesday’s regional semifinal at 6 p.m..

Warren/Stockton 11, Polo 1 (6 inn.): The Marcos fell short in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals after being held to three hits. Henry Donaldson tripled for Polo.

Bureau Valley 4, Ridgewood 1: Logan Philhower struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings pitched, allowing one hit and six walks. He also had two hits. BV will play top-seeded Putnam County in Wednesday’s Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional semifinals.

Earlville 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: AFC fell in the regional quarterfinals after giving up eight runs in the sixth inning. Otto Horner had two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases for the Raiders.

West Carroll 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: Jacen Anderson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the home win. Winter Harrington added two hits and Maddox Gendreau had two RBIs.