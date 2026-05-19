Sauk Valley boys track & field sectional previews

Rockford Christian's Brenden Kastner (right) and Dixon's Averick Wiseman (left) lead Dixon's Abram Garcia and Rockford Christian's Blake Lindberg to the finish line in the 800 meters at the Big Northern Conference Meet at Stillman Valley on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Here is a look at where area teams are competing for a chance to qualify for state. First and second place in each event qualifies for state next week, along with those who meet the state qualifying standard for each event.

Class 2A

Rochelle Sectional

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. (field events) and 5 p.m. (running)

Local interest: Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling

Other teams competing: Byron, Freeport, Galena, Kaneland, Mendota, Pecatonica, Plano, Rochelle, Rockford Boylan, Rockford Lutheran, Sandwich, Sycamore

Defending team champion: Sycamore

Worth noting: The Dukes, which feature a number of runners from their cross country state title this past fall, are looking for their first sectional title since 2002. They are coming off a 10th straight Big Northern Conference title. Dean Geiger’s best time in the 800 meters this season is ranked fifth in 2A, and his 1,600 is eighth. Geiger, Keegan Shirley, Alonzo Bautista and Averick Wiseman are ranked fifth in the 4x4800 relay. Owen LeSage is ranked third in the shot put.

Sterling’s Derek Prieto is ranked 10th in the 400. Prieto, Kameron Gibson, Quincy Maas and Aiden Lacy are ranked third in the 4x400.

Rock Falls had BNC event wins from its 4x100 and 4x200.

Class 1A

Erie Sectional

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. (field events) and 5:45 (running)

Local interest: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Milledgeville, Morrison, Newman, West Carroll

Other teams competing: Alleman, Cambridge, Lena-Winslow, Orion, Pearl City, Riverdale, Sherrard, Stockton, Rockridge

Defending team champion: Morrison

Worth noting: The Mustangs are led by senior sprinters Brady Anderson and Levi Milder, who helped lead Morrison to a state title last season. Josh McDearmon is also in the Top 10 in the 100 hurdles this season in 1A. Koltin Swaim joined the trio in the 4x100 relay, which posted the second-best time in 1A (42.43) at the NUIC meet.

Morrison's Brady Anderson (Photo contributed by Morrison)

Newman’s Rylan Alvarado, who ran at Morrison last season, has the seventh-best long jump this season. He took fifth at state as a sophomore.

E-P’s Lane Decker is ninth in the 300 hurdles this season and Nathan Punke is fifth in the pole vault.

Fulton’s 4x100 relay of Wyatt Connor, CJ Struckman, Mason Bray and Brody Glazier is ranked sixth this season.

BV’s Andrew Roth is Top 15 in both hurdle events.

Amboy’s Ian Hassler is 13th in the discus and Damian Bender is 11th in the 300 hurdles.

The chilly afternoon didn't stop E-P's Nathan Punke from vaulting to new heights last season at the annual Ed Schmidt Track Invitational in Erie. Punke set a new PR and took first place for the boys pole vault competition with a vault of 3.96m (12'11.75"). (Jessie Otten)

Oregon Sectional

When: Friday at 4 p.m. (field events) and 5:45 (running)

Local interest: Oregon, Forreston-Polo

Other teams competing: Aurora Christian, Trinity Oaks, Dakota, Harvest-Westminster, St. Edward, Alden-Hebron, Hinckley-Big Rock, Mooseheart, Rockford Christian Life, Rockford Sacred Heart, Rockford Christian, Schaumburg Christian, Indian Creek, Somonauk, South Beloit, Stillman Valley, Winnebago

Defending team champion: Forreston-Polo

Worth noting: Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez was runner-up in the 800 last season. Xavier Koczka was just short of qualifying in each hurdle event.

F-P’s Hayden Vinnedge is defending champion in the 400 and Eli Ferris is defending champion in the 110 hurdles. Christian Ryia, Brody Schwartz, Jonathan Milnes and Mercer Mumford have Top 5 times in the 4x100 and 4x200 this season in 1A. They also posted the second-best 4x400 time this season (3:26.31).