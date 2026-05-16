Delia Block posts hat trick in Sterling’s 3-1 postseason girls soccer victory over Streator

Sterling’s Delia Block chases the ball against Streator on Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A regional soccer quarterfinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

In a postseason battle between two girls soccer teams hungry to get back in the win column, it was Sterling senior Delia Block that came through on Friday in the last home game of her career.

Block had a hat trick with all three goals in a 3-1 victory over Streator in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup on the turf at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

The Golden Warriors (4-21) snapped an 11-game skid and advanced to face top-seeded Sycamore on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sterling beat the Bulldogs 1-0 last month in the regular season.

On Friday, it was Streator (3-17-3) that struck first in the 15th minute with a goal from Elsa Sorensen, who intercepted a short kick from Sterling keeper Caylee White and fired a shot past her.

The Golden Warriors did not lie down.

“I’d say we responded really well, because sometimes we put our heads down when we get scored on,” Block said. “But once we got the momentum back up, it really got us going.”

Block tied the game in the 28th minute with a free kick goal just outside the box. She and fellow senior captain Natalie Scarbrough helped keep the offensive pressure on, with Block’s penalty kick goal in the 49th minute giving Sterling the lead for good.

Block broke free for her third goal in the 54th minute. White had three saves in goal for Sterling.

She said the team’s counter-attack was key to limiting the Bulldogs to just four shots on goal.

“Pushing them off the ball and stepping up our defense really helped us to progress up the field,” she said.

Block said it felt great to come through as a senior playing at home for the last time. While it has been a rough season, the team has been playing better late in the year.

“Walking off at halftime realizing that it’s 1-1, it really just helped us step it up in the second half and play as a team,” she said.

Sterling’s constant pressure on Streator’s defenders and freshman keeper Leia Gammie helped produce the two fouls that led to goals.

“It’s a lot easier to score on a stationary ball,” Block said. “I’ve always been the person who takes it, so I’ve picked up some things about where to place the ball and things like that.”

Sterling’s Natalie Scarbrough works against Streator’s Rhea Huey Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A regional soccer quarterfinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

She said staying positive will be important as an underdog against Sycamore on Tuesday.

“I think this win really helped to keep our morale up as a team,” she said. “And keep us motivated against a better team.”

Sterling coach Raul Sanchez became somewhat emotional after Block’s big game.

“Delia’s a very special girl,” he said. “I’ve been coaching her since she was 10 years old with club soccer. She was with me with the boys team for so many years. I was so happy when I got the coaching job here at the high school and got to coach her again.

“Very happy with her play today. Very happy with her play all season.”

He said Sterling has not played to its potential this season, but they showed what they can be capable of in the win, especially in the passing game.

“Our passing was working, our defense was working and we got some shots on goal,” he said.

With hot field conditions on the turf, playing all 80 minutes was key.

“I was very happy with them,” Sanchez said, “and I was very happy with the performance.”

Sterling’s Illyana Moreno boots the ball upfield against Streator Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A regional soccer quarterfinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Streator coach J.T. Huey thought his team had Sterling on its heels in the first 30 minutes before things started to shift.

“I definitely think the heat was a factor for them in the first half,” he said, “and it was a factor for us in the second half.”

Huey said Sterling capitalized on its opportunities.

“They did a real nice job of controlling the midfield and attacking from the midfield, and then that put us on our heels,” he said. “We always have a good time and it was a good aggressive match.”

Huey said his team is still young and learning how to finish and control the game.

Gammie in particular has gained a lot of experience in goal, posting almost 20 saves per match.

“She is an outstanding player,” he said. “And then we have a group of young freshmen and sophomores that are playing the varsity game. And in a year-and-a-half, they’re going to be way different. We’ll bounce back from it.”