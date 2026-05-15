Sterling boys track and field takes third at Big 6 meet: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys track & field

Sterling takes third at Big 6 meet: United Township was Western Big 6 Conference champion with 237 points, followed by Moline (116) and Sterling (99).

Sterling’s Derek Prieto won the 200 and 400. Brady Hartz, Maurice Delacruz, Ryan Gebhardt and Kameron Gibson won the 4x200 relay.

Luke Jackson was runner-up in the shot put and Delacruz took third in the 200. Aiden Lacy and Quincy Maas took second and third in the 400. Charles Johnson was fourth in the 800. Sterling’s 4x100 of Prieto, Delacruz, Gebhardt and Hartz took third.

Forreston takes second at NUIC meet: Lena-Winslow was Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet champion with 137.5 points, followed by Forreston-Polo (98) and Galena (89). Morrison (61.5) was fifth, followed by Fulton (44), Amboy (42) and Milledgeville (39). West Carroll (37.5) was 10th.

Morrison’s Levi Milder won the 200 and took second in the 100. Koltin Swaim won the 400 and Josh McDearmon won the 110 hurdles for the Mustangs. Brady Anderson, Milder, McDearmon and Swaim won the 4x100 relay.

Amboy’s Damian Bender won the 300 hurdles and Ian Hassler won the discus.

Forreston-Polo’s Hayden Vinnedge, Jonathan Milnes, Mercer Mumford and Brody Schwartz won the 4x200 relay. Mumford, Vinnedge, Schwartz and Liam Setterstrom won the 4x400. Milnes also won the high jump and long jump.

Baseball

Morrison 3, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Collin Renkes drove in all three runs in the road win. Morrison’s Carson White struck out seven in five innings and Aydan Meinsma struck out four in two innings.

Winnebago 16, Rock Falls 3: The Rockets were out-hit 16-3 in the home setback and gave up eight runs in the seventh. Owen Laws had two hits and an RBI. Carter Hunter added a solo home run for RF.

Newman 11, Warren/Stockton 1: Garret Matznick, Jameson Hanlon and Michael Morse all tripled in the home win. Liam Nicklaus had two RBIs and Ashton Miner pitched four innings. Miner and Tyson Williams allowed just two hits.

Milledgeville 17, River Ridge 3: The Missiles broke out with 12 runs in the seventh inning of the road win. Karter Livengood was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Spencer Nye drove in three.

North Boone 16, Oregon 3: The Hawks were out-hit 16-3 in the home setback.

Dixon 14, Stillman Valley 0 (5 inn.): Brady Lawrence struck out 11 in a complete game. He was also had two triples and four RBIs at the plate. Jake Zepezauer had three hits.

Fulton 12, Alleman 1 (5 inn.): Caden Wilkin and Jacob Voss (three hits) each had three RBIs in the road win.

South Beloit 11, Polo 5: Korbin Cavanaugh had two hits and an RBI in the road setback.

Softball

Dixon 14, Rockford Lutheran 1: Kinley Rogers was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and pitched two innings in the circle. Taylor Frost pitched three as Dixon out-hit Lutheran 14-3. Kiley Gaither had three RBIs.

Fulton 10, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: The Steamers scored nine times in the seventh inning of the road win. Kerby Germann had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Wrenn Coffey (two RBIs) also homered and Jessa Read pitched a two-hitter.

Stockton 6, Newman 5: Newman’s Bostyn Ruch had two RBIs and Grace Woodward homered in the home setback. The Comets gave up five unearned runs.

Moline 9, Sterling 4: Sterling fell at home after leading 4-2 after three innings. Mya Lira had two hits and Layla Wright hit a solo home run.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Oregon 6: The Hawks fell short on the road after leading 4-3 after two innings. Kendall Boyle led the Hawks with two RBIs. Oregon fell despite 13 hits. Izzy Berg had seven strikeouts in six innings.

Rock Falls 8, Winnebago 2: Korah Hosler led the Rockets with three RBIs in the home win. Zoey Silva struck out nine in a complete game.

East Dubuque 7, Polo 1: The Marcos were held to one hit in the road setback.

Pearl City 7, Forreston 5: Emma Chamberlain had two RBIs in the home setback. Alivia Ingram added three hits for the Cardinals.