United Way of Lee County celebrates 2025 campaign, more than $400K raised

The United Way of Lee County held its 2025 campaign celebration on Tuesday in Dixon to wrap up its donation year. The charitable organization raised $419,417 through community donations. Several awards were presented as well. Lutheran Social Services of Illinois was named Partner Agency of the Year. The Rising Star of the Year Award went to Noah Grot, and the Campaign Champion went to Mike Smith. Coffee Crush was named Small Business of the Year. Sterling Federal Bank was named Business Champion of the Year, the Employee Excellence Award was given to the city of Dixon, and the Spirit of United Way Award went to Ken Nelson.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 United Way of Lee County board members unveil the campaign results Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the United Way of Lee County 2025 campaign celebration. A total of $419,417 was raised this year through donations from the community. (Alex T. Paschal)