Sterling councilman: E-mobility is fun for riders, less so for pedestrians

Spring is here. Listening to the birds sing their songs is one of the small pleasures of being outdoors. Less pleasant is the loud, unfiltered putt-putt-putt of gas-powered bikes racing through our neighborhoods.

There are laws that regulate those motorized bicycles. Following the rules of the road is the rider’s responsibility, and local law enforcement in the Sauk Valley has used those laws to keep most problems in check.

But a newer form of motorized transportation has become popular in the Sauk Valley, and there are still gaps in its regulation. Not for long, though.

When I was young, I raced around the neighborhood on my Schwinn Stingray. Luckily for my safety, my bike was powered only by how fast I could pedal. If I were lucky, I might have hit 5 miles an hour – maybe a little more – if I were fueled by Dad’s Root Beer and Bazooka bubble gum.

Today, instead of bicycles and pedal power, kids are using a range of electric devices that are showing up on roadways, in parking lots, on sidewalks, and on pedestrian paths.

I see grade-school children riding e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motos – and they move far faster than pedal-powered bikes ever did.

E-mobility is a remarkable technological advance. What isn’t remarkable is having to duck out of the way – or play sidewalk dodge ’em – when fast, motorized devices mix with foot traffic.

Legislation addressing age limits, licensing, registration, insurance, safety, and equipment requirements (among other things) is coming soon.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has introduced the “Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready” campaign focused on e-motorized transportation devices. Related legislation has passed the Illinois Senate and is now before the House.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the campaign aims to combine “public education, update rider training, and modernize Illinois law as the micro-mobility industry rapidly evolves.”

The effort is meant to close regulatory gaps, create statewide uniformity, and make sure riders understand their responsibilities when using these devices.

The campaign has the support of the Illinois Municipal League, ABATE, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, and many other organizations.

In the Sauk Valley, disputes over gas-powered bikes have drawn ire from residents and law enforcement in recent years. Taking a clearer, statewide approach to e-mobility rules is a welcome step toward protecting riders, drivers, and pedestrians alike.

Here in Sterling and other Sauk Valley communities, police and sheriff’s offices have started education and training efforts on e-mobility. The Sterling Police Department recently compiled an information packet and provided it to Sterling schools for distribution to students.

Micromobility is a fast-moving trend that will likely continue to grow, driven by high gas prices and the maintenance and insurance costs of owning a car or motorcycle.

Right now, many of these devices appear to be used most heavily by younger riders – but adults are quickly catching up. Sensible rules are a much-needed buffer against misuse.

It makes sense to increase regulation for e-mobility devices, even if less regulation can sound appealing in everyday life. In this case, the effort is warranted.

We should be able to walk park trails without yanking a grandchild or toddler out of the way of a speeding e-bike, or stepping into a doorway downtown to avoid being clipped by an e-scooter on the sidewalk.

Clear rules should be on the books so Sauk Valley police and sheriffs have the tools they need to curb dangerous behavior and protect the public.

Children should be protected from the risks of riding open-air devices that can travel far faster than a traditional bicycle. Setting a minimum age is one way to do that.

Better yet, anything motorized, gas or electric, that can reach 28 miles per hour or more should require registration, insurance, and a licensed operator. If Illinois already uses the age requirement of 16 as the threshold for licensing to drive gas and electric vehicles, the same standard should apply to the fastest e-mobility devices.

State Sen. Ram Villivalam, sponsor of the legislation that would put the Secretary of State’s campaign into law, put it well: “Micromobility is quickly transforming how Illinoisans get around and is now part of everyday life, but innovation without guardrails puts people at risk.”

Here in the Sauk Valley, we value our lifestyle, our community amenities, and the comfort of our neighborhoods. Walking along park trails, shopping downtown, and listening to birds sing should be simple pleasures we all can enjoy.

Enjoying those things without the risk of being run over by a speeding e-bike is near the top of my list these days.

Jim Wise is a Sterling city councilman.