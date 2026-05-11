Beyond Trim: It’s not too late to be physically fit

May is National Physical Fitness month. If you think being physically fit is not important, or if you think you are too old or too out of shape for it to matter, please don’t stop reading.

Being physically fit means having a strong heart, healthy muscles, flexible joints, and being at a healthy weight. It’s not just about looking good or being athletic. A basic level of physical fitness helps us avoid injury, reduces our risk for disease, supports our mental health, and ensures that we will be able to remain independent for life.

What does it take to improve your physical fitness and to maintain it? The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans suggest adults need at least 150 minutes of moderately intense physical activity every week. This includes activities that work your heart and lungs, like walking, biking, swimming, dancing, gardening, playing sports, or housekeeping. You don’t have to do it all at once. It could be 30 minutes a day, five days a week or even smaller chunks of time over a day.

In addition, we should do muscle-strengthening activity at least two days a week. Resistance training with weights, machines, or exercise bands qualifies, and body weight exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, and squats also work, as well as doing yoga and Pilates.

Since body composition is an important aspect of physical fitness, it is also important to reach and maintain a healthy weight. This is best achieved by watching your diet and not overeating.

Even if you are very deconditioned you can benefit from physical activity. In fact, the more out of shape you are the faster you might see results. Dr. Miriam Nelson of Tufts University has devoted her research to measuring the benefits of physical activity in older adults. Her research showed that women were able to improve their strength, flexibility, and bone health even in their 80s and 90s.

Dr. Nelson’s Strong Women program is available in our area through the CGH Health Foundation. Taking a class is a great way to go if you need instruction or would like some company while you exercise.

Many retirement homes have exercise programs for their residents. If you are living independently, check with your local gym or senior center and ask if they have any exercise programs, especially for seniors. You might even qualify for free or reduced cost membership if you have Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.

As I approach retirement, I have given a lot of thought to how I can remain fit and active so that I can enjoy my life. I hope that my advice will encourage you to do the same.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.