37th annual Blessing of the Bikes set for June 7 in Fulton

Stoney Vock of Savanna rests on his motorcycle in downtown Fulton on Sunday, June 2, 2024, just prior to the start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes. This year's Blessing of the Bikes will be June 7. (Charlene Bielema)

Abate of Iowa, District 21, will host the 37th annual Blessing of the Bikes at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in downtown Fulton.

The blessings will be officiated by Father Barr. There is no scheduled end time. Golf carts and side by sides are welcome.

There will be a beer garden, vendors, and a 50/50 drawing. New this year, Bad Ash BBQ Food Truck will be there. Fulton’s Ice Cream Shop will be open, as well.

Participants are also asked to bring canned food for the local food pantries. For more information, contact Juls at 563-249-5681.

The Blessing of the Bikes will take place rain or shine.