From school year to summer mode: Sterling Park District helps kids stay active, engaged

As the school year winds down, families across the Sauk Valley begin the seasonal shift into summer routines. While the break offers a well-earned change of pace, it also presents a challenge: keeping kids active, engaged and connected.

Without the structure of school days, it’s easy for children to fall into sedentary habits. Experts consistently emphasize the importance of maintaining physical activity and social interaction throughout the summer months, not only for physical health but also for mental well-being and continued development.

That’s where community resources can make a meaningful difference. Organizations like the Sterling Park District provide accessible opportunities for families to build structure into summer in a way that still feels fun and flexible. From youth sports leagues to day camps and open recreational programming, these offerings help children stay active while exploring new interests and friendships.

Even simple, low-commitment activities can go a long way. A junior golf clinic is scheduled for June 2 to 4 and 9 to 11 for $35. Children ages 7-12, as of June 1, will learn techniques and have fun on the course in just a few hours to kick off the summer. Sterling Park District’s Junior Golf Tournament follows the clinic on June 15 for ages 9 to 18. Young golfers in third though eighth grade can also take part in Junior Warrior Golf Camp from July 6 to 8.

Parents can also support a healthy transition by setting loose daily routines, encouraging outdoor play and limiting screen time when possible. Balancing structured programs with free play helps children recharge while still maintaining positive habits developed during the school year.

Ultimately, summer doesn’t have to mean a loss of routine –it can be an opportunity to redefine it. With a mix of community programming, family involvement and intentional planning, kids can head into the new school year active, confident and ready to learn.

For more information on opportunities at Sterling Park District, visit www.sterlingparks.org.