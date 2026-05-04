Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Newman Softball’s Brenleigh Cook

Newman senior softball player Brenleigh Cook is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal, Alex Paschal)

Name: Brenleigh Cook

School: Newman

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She had the game-winning hit in a 9-8 Three Rivers East Conference victory over Hall after the team trailed 8-7. She finished with four RBIs and stole a base in the win. Cook is third on the Comets in hits and second in RBIs.

She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the senior standout.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Cook: I first really got into softball when I was nine years old and started playing travel ball. That’s when I truly fell in love with the sport and everything that came with it. What has kept me in softball over the years isn’t just the game itself, but the people. I’ve made some of my closest friends through softball, and those relationships have made every practice, game and long weekend worth it.

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Cook: I’ve learned a lot from softball, especially how to manage my time and stay mentally tough. Between school and the commitment that comes with playing, I’ve had to learn how to stay organized and prioritize what matters. The game has also taught me how to handle pressure and push through challenges, even when things don’t go my way.

Is there anything you have worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Cook: Coming into the season, I really focused on improving both my consistency and my mental game. I’ve worked on staying more confident at the plate and not getting in my head after mistakes. I also feel like I’ve improved a lot on being more composed in high-pressure situations and trusting my abilities more overall.

Any highlights for you and the team so far this year?

Cook: One of the biggest highlights for me and the team so far this year was beating Hall. We were down by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and being able to come back and hit a walk-off to win was such an exciting moment. It was one of those games that really brought us together and showed what we’re capable of.

Newman’s Brenleigh Cook looks to throw after making an out at third base against Hall last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Cook: Something that really stands out about this year’s team is how much fun we have together and the strong bond we’ve built. We’ve all come up with the most random and funny nicknames for each other, which honestly just shows how close we’ve gotten. Even though we’re a pretty young team, it’s been really special getting to know the younger girls and building those relationships. It’s created a positive environment where everyone supports each other, and that’s made the season even more enjoyable.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Cook: My goal individually this season is to just play with confidence and really enjoy every moment, especially since it’s my last season. Knowing it’s coming to an end makes me want to take everything in a little more. As a team, our goal is to keep improving overall and growing together throughout the season. Since we’re a younger team, a big focus is helping everyone develop and gain confidence so we can keep getting better every game and really come together as a strong, connected team.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Cook: I’m also involved in cheer and golf, which have both been really important parts of my high school experience. Along with sports, I’m a Kairos and BLIND leader, which has been such a meaningful way for me to connect with others and grow as a person. I’m also a member of the National Honor Society.

Newman celebrates teammate Brenleigh Cook's homer against Sterling last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Cook: My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Cook: My favorite music artists are Megan Moroney and Taylor Swift.

Favorite place you have visited?

Cook: My favorite place I have visited is Capri, Italy.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Cook: My favorite subject is advanced PE taught by Andrew Olson.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Cook: After high school I am attending the University of Missouri to study nursing and later become a Nurse Practitioner, following in my mom’s footsteps.