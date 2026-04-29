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Sauk Valley

The Perrys to perform in Morrison on May 15

The Perrys will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Emmanuel Church in Morrison.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Perrys will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Emmanuel Church in Morrison.

No tickets are needed for this event; a free-will offering will be received.

Loved by gospel music fans around the world, The Perrys have earned many accolades over their 53-year career.

In addition to their Dove Award for Song of the Year and countless Dove nominations, they have garnered numerous No. 1 songs and 15 Singing News Fan Awards, including the three-time Favorite Mixed Group honor, two-time Song of the Year, Favorite Album, as well as Libbi Perry Stuffle being named both a two-time Female Vocalist of the Year and nine-time Favorite Alto of the Year.

The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison,

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois