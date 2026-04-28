Sterling girls track beats Rock Falls: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track

Sterling 114, Rock Falls 31: Sterling’s individual event winners were Alivia Gibson (100), Anessa Johnson (200), Lillian Hauck (400), Kierra South (3,200), Kaelee Varden (100 hurdles, high jump), Joslyn Green (shot put), Paizley Johnson (long jump, triple jump), Chloe Stumpenhorst (pole vault) and Kendall Barajas (discus). Sterling’s Kaelin Morris, Kimberly Tavares Hernandez, Stumpenhorst, Mary Kirchoff won the 4x100 relay. Sofia Zaragoza, Rachel Kirchoff, Sawyer Springman and Gianna Campbell won the 4x200 relay. Emily Wilcox, Lacey Updike, Eleanor Redfield and Romy Kendrick won the 4x4800 relay.

The Rockets’ event winners were Ashley Rodriguez (800), Kat Scott (1,600) and Maya Kobbeman (300 hurdles). Scott, Rodriguez, Miley Bickett and Kobbeman won the 4x400 relay.

Softball

Genoa-Kingston 5, Dixon 4: Presley Carver (one double, one triple) and Kinley Rogers each had three hits and an RBI for the Duchesses. Taylor Frost pitched a complete game for Dixon but was saddled with three unearned runs. Dixon led 4-2 after four innings in the home setback.