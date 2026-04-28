Fritts honors local women at 2026 Women to Watch Event

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R, Dixon welcomed Ellyn Schoenholz (right) and Marla VanVickle (left) for this year’s annual Women to Watch Conference in Springfield, a networking and recognition event put on by the Illinois House Republicans. (Photo provided by Office of Bradley Fritts)

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, welcomed Ellyn Schoenholz and Marla VanVickle to this year’s annual Women to Watch Conference in Springfield, a networking and recognition event put on by the Illinois House Republicans.

“It was an honor to welcome Ellyn Schoenholz and Marla VanVickle to the Women to Watch Event,” Fritts said. “Both Ellyn and Marla are incredible leaders who continually show up in our community to make it a better place. I was honored to bring them to Springfield as representatives of the 74th District.”

VanVickle is a registered family nurse practitioner with a master’s degree and the founder of Fit2Fight, an innovative wellness program focused on preventative healthcare and fitness-for-duty evaluations for first responders.

Schoenholz is the vice president of First State Bank in Mendota. She also helps run her family farm and is actively involved in multiple organizations across the 74th District.

The Women to Watch honorees were invited to Springfield for a one-day conference that included activities at the State Capitol Complex, a networking lunch event and a panel discussion. The panel included Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Gearhart Cournoyer.