Millie, Sterling Police Department’s comfort dog, gets her day in council

Millie, the Sterling Police Department’s comfort dog, and her handler, Community Service Officer Mary Toth (right), were recognized by Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian (left) and the Sterling City Council on Monday for the work they do and the comfort they provide. (Jeannine Otto)

Millie, the Sterling Police Department’s comfort dog, and her handler, Community Service Officer Mary Toth, were recognized by the Sterling City Council on Monday for the work they do and the comfort they provide.

Millie and Toth were at the meeting to receive a proclamation from the city of Sterling marking April 30 as National Therapy Animal Day and recognizing their work and service.

“Millie provides comfort and support to all city staff and enjoys making rounds to get her treats,” the proclamation said.

Millie has been a member of the Sterling Police Department since April 19, 2024.

“Millie and Mary attend community events, visit the local schools, visit local nursing homes and comfort victims during hard times,” the proclamation said.