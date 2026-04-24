Cledy’s House of Hope women’s sober living home meeting is May 13

Cledy's House of Hope, a women's sober living facility, is located at 430 Martin Road, Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

Cledy’s House of Hope, a women’s sober living home, is holding a community update meeting from 6-7 p.m. May 13 at the Rock Falls Community Building.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

[ Rock Falls women’s sober living home at risk of closure without community support: COO ]

Join the Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery leadership team for an open and honest conversation as they:

Provide updates on their progress

Discuss challenges they’ve encountered

Receive questions, concerns and feedback from the community

RSVP by following the link on the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce page at www.rockfallschamber.com/collectives so a seat can be saved for participants.

The Rock Falls Community Building is located at 601 W. 10th St. in Rock Falls.