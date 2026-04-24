Cledy’s House of Hope women’s sober living home meeting is May 13

Cledy’s House of Hope, a women’s sober living home, is holding a community update meeting from 6-7 p.m. May 13 at the Rock Falls Community Building.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.
[ Rock Falls women’s sober living home at risk of closure without community support: COO ]
Join the Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery leadership team for an open and honest conversation as they:
- Provide updates on their progress
- Discuss challenges they’ve encountered
- Receive questions, concerns and feedback from the community
RSVP by following the link on the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce page at www.rockfallschamber.com/collectives so a seat can be saved for participants.
The Rock Falls Community Building is located at 601 W. 10th St. in Rock Falls.