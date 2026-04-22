I-80 ramp closures at Chicago Street in Joliet begin Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing ramps for the rebuilding of the interchange at Interstate 80 and Chicago Street in Joliet beginning on Friday, April 24, 2026. (ALEX ORTIZ)

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the interchange at Interstate 80 and Chicago Street (U.S. Route 52/Illinois 53) in Joliet, ramp closures are scheduled to begin, weather permitting, Friday.

The ramps are expected to reopen in 2028, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the following ramps will close:

• Westbound I-80 to northbound and southbound Chicago Street. A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) exit and entrance ramps to access Chicago Street via eastbound I-80.

• Eastbound I-80 to northbound Chicago Street. A detour will direct traffic to use the eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound Chicago Street then turn left (at temporary signal) onto northbound Chicago Street.

• Chicago Street (northbound and southbound) to eastbound I-80. A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue exit and entrance ramps to access eastbound I-80.

• Northbound Chicago Street to westbound I-80. A detour will direct traffic to turn left onto a temporary ramp connecting southbound Chicago Street to westbound I-80.

Additional ramp and lane closures will be required at times, IDOT said.

The ramps at the interchange of Interstate 80 and Chicago Street (U.S. Route 52/Illinois 53) in Joliet will be closed beginning Friday, April 24 and not reopen until 2028, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Schedules and impacts to traffic will be shared approaching the closure dates.

As the I-80 project continues, the public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays, allowing extra time for trips through the area, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones.

The overall I-80 project is redesigning and rebuilding 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.

For more information, visit I80will.org.