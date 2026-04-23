Truck parked in New Lenox driveway destroyed by fire

New Lenox Fire Protection District crews put out a truck on fire in a residential driveway in the 1700 block of Tomahawk Ridge on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District battled a vehicle fire that threatened to destroy a residence on Thursday.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Tomahawk Ridge at 7:58 a.m. following reports of a truck on fire in the driveway.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a structure fire response at 8 a.m. after 911 dispatchers confirmed the vehicle was parked only 2 feet from the garage, the fire district said in a news release.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The first engine on the scene found a vehicle fire with flames already extending to the attached garage of the house, the fire district said.

Firefighters worked quickly to control the fire, minimizing the spread to the garage and stopping the fire before it could reach the rest of the residence, the fire district said.

The homeowner’s truck is a total loss, and the garage area sustained damage, but the main living quarters were saved.

“The rapid escalation of this fire highlights how quickly a vehicle fire can become a threat to a structure,” Deputy Chief Terry Vavra said. “We are grateful that the residents evacuated safely and that our crews, with the vital assistance of our neighboring districts, were able to save the home.”

The Mokena Fire Protection District and the Frankfort Fire Protection District provided assistance at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.