OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center hosting inaugural community golf outing

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is teeing up a new tradition that brings together fun, fellowship and philanthropy with the inaugural OSF Saint Katharine golf outing. (Alex T. Paschal)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is teeing up a new tradition that brings together fun, fellowship and philanthropy with the inaugural OSF Saint Katharine golf outing.

Hosted by the OSF Foundation, the outing is set for Thursday, July 9, at Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon.

Open to golfers of all experience levels, the event will feature an 18-hole, best-ball scramble, creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for members of the Sauk Valley community to connect while supporting local health care. Golfers may register as a foursome or sign up individually and be paired with a team.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering businesses and organizations a meaningful way to invest in local health care while gaining visibility within the community. All proceeds from the outing will stay local, supporting the essential work happening every day at OSF Saint Katharine and throughout the Sauk Valley.

The afternoon begins with registration and lunch at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Golfers will reconvene at 6 p.m. for awards and appetizers.

Registration and sponsorship opportunity information is available at www.osfhealthcare.org

For questions or additional details, contact Abby Weber at abby.e.weber@osfhealthcare.org or 815-285-5653.