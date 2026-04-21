Arellano: Legislation aimed at lowering state fees, keeping notary services in Illinois advances

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, advanced Senate Bill 1573 out of the Senate, legislation that would lower the fee to become certified as an electronic notary in Illinois and thus encourage more notaries to operate within the state.

“We should be making it easier, not harder, to do business in Illinois, and this legislation does exactly that,” Arellano said in a news release. “It cuts fees, reduces barriers, and supports businesses that rely on electronically notarized documents to operate.”

Under current law, individuals who become a notary must pay an additional $25 fee to become an electronic notary public in Illinois. Arellano worked with the Illinois Secretary of State to create Senate Bill 1573, which would waive that extra fee for two years. This reduces upfront costs and makes it easier for more Illinoisans to become certified, while giving the Secretary of State’s office time to work on a permanent fix, according to the release.

“Right now, too many Illinois businesses have to rely on out-of-state notaries just to get transactions done,” Arellano said. “We should be keeping that work here in Illinois and making it easier for our own professionals to step in and meet that need.”

Notaries play a key role in verifying signatures and ensuring the integrity of important documents. This legislation is especially helpful for industries like real estate, legal services, and small businesses involved in interstate commerce. By reducing upfront costs, the measure helps increase access to notary services across the state, Arellano said.

Senate Bill 1573 has passed the Senate and now heads to the House, where it will be sponsored by state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria. The idea was borne from discussion with the Peoria business community about challenges they were facing in interstate competitiveness.