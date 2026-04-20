Volunteer Millers to host mural artist Eve Van Kampen for April 28 program

The Volunteer Millers at Fulton’s Windmill Area will host mural artist Eve Van Kampen for a program on her work at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the Windmill Cultural Center.

The center is located at 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton.

Van Kampen is a mural artist and designer based in Fulton, known for creating bold, colorful and imaginative large-scale work that transforms public, commercial and private spaces into dynamic visual experiences.

She has 20 years of large-scale experience, including five years as a full-time artist. Her growing portfolio spans the Midwest and extends into southern states, featuring both clean, brand-focused designs and expressive compositions that engage viewers from a distance while revealing detail up close.

She takes a highly collaborative approach – working closely with clients to create tailored murals that enhance ambiance, increase visibility and turn walls into meaningful stories and memorable landmarks. Passionate about the impact of public art, she also shares her process by highlighting the value, craftsmanship and dedication behind mural work. In addition to her mural practice, she has taught painting classes for both adults and children and has owned and operated an art gallery, supported by private commission work, reinforcing her commitment to the arts and creative connection.

The monthly Miller Programs are free and open to the public. The Windmill Cultural Center is handicap accessible. Refreshments are served following the program. For information or updates, visit the Windmill Area Facebook page or call 563-249-6115.