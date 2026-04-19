Speed networking for Rock Falls businesses set for April 22

Having trouble meeting new people and growing business connections?

Get help at an April 22 speed networking session for Rock Falls businesses. The event at the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St., begins with check-in at 5 p.m. The session runs from 5:30-7 p.m.

Speed networking eliminates awkward small talk or trying to jump into a conversation. This is rapid-fire conversations, real connections and a whole lot of fun.

Bring your business cards, polish your elevator pitch and join the fast-paced networking event that will directly connect attendees with other local leaders.

The event is open to all businesses and registration is required. It is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Registration is required by April 20 at www.rockfallschamber.com/speednetworking. For more information, call 815-625-4500.