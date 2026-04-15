Whiteside County property transfers for April 6-10, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Anthony N Romano and Becky L Romano to Judy Powell, 1907 22ND AVE, STERLING, $136,000

Jesse Rodriguez to Maria A Garcia, 507 OAK AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Tammie K Dorsey and Tammie K Miller Fka to Kenneth L Shawver Jr, 1301 WILSON STREET, STERLING, $30,000

Shelby C Miller and Tawny L Miller to John C Ordean Jr and Samantha Snyder, 12370 GROVE ST, STERLING, $60,000

Bruce Brownell and Lisa Lira to Tiffany Rodriguez and John A Robertson, 1504 FLOCK AVE, ROCK FALLS, $189,900

Stacy L Dillard and Mario Dillard to Keegan C Terry and Kayla Waterton, 24200 HILLCREST DR, STERLING, $250,000

Dennis A Aldrich to Paz Martinez, 312 11TH ST E, STERLING, $111,002

Marco Sawires to Corey Sulouff, 2210 DEETS RD, STERLING, $28,600

406 Circle Llc to Edgar Llanes, 406 CIRCLE DR, ROCK FALLS, $235,000

Eugene R Mcbride and Wanda L Mcbride to Shirley A Hinrichs Trust, 808B VILLAGE LANE, STERLING, $155,000

Terry L Adams and Diane L Adams to Lonnie Wedekind Jr, 1 Parcel: 17-08-426-009, $19,000

Quit Claims

Richard Wayne Jacobson to Richard Wayne Jacobson Trust, 9845 DIAMOND RD, ERIE, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trust, 1902 AVENUE D, STERLING, $0.00

Dan J Kuehl and Catherine E Kuehl to Dan J Kuehl, 1001 JENNY LANE, MORRISON, $0.00

Ellen Bystry and Joseph P Bystry to Ellen Bystry, 1 Parcel: 04-10-351-001, $0.00

Carla Wahler and Lawrence A Wahler Estate to Carla Wahler, 2214 AVENUE J, STERLING, $0.00

Matthew C Matthew to Matthew C Matthew and Sarah Matthew, 1 Parcel: 11-07-278-018, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Doris A Conroy Trustee, Betty I Sulouff Trustee, M Iren Deets Trust, Doris A Conroy, Betty I Sulouff, Ann I Buckler, Ann I Benson Nka, Virginia R Koster Estate, Lori I Muntean Trustee, Betty I Muntean Trust, William J Conroy Trustee, and Conroy Trust to Corey B Sulouff, 1 Parcel: 10-13-326-005, $29,000

Jeffrey R Seaberg Trustee and Joanne M Seaberg Trust to Katelyn Seaberg and William Campbell Jr, 1902 22ND AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Lewis D Stoll Trust and Gail L Stoll Trust to Reece T Duncan, 5630 MOLINE RD, ERIE, $188,000

Doris P Corwell Trust to Darrell E Holbrook and Nancy J Holbrook, 1908 MELVIN RD, ROCK FALLS, $240,000

Executor’s Deeds

Robert J Sutkay Estate to Dugan C Repass and Allison Repass, 3555 14TH AVE, STERLING, $360,000

Mary E Loy Estate to Matthew D Maddox, 3818 STACIE LANE, ROCK FALLS, $195,000

Patricia K Hanson Estate to Carson C Diehl, 215 CEDAR STREET, MORRISON, $115,000