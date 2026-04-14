Sterling grad Blake Nettleton named CCIW Co-Pitcher of the Week

Sterling graduate and Augustana College senior Blake Nettleton was named Co-Pitcher of the Week by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Nettleton had 15 strikeouts in 8⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two walks in a 9-0 win over North Central on Saturday. He threw 124 pitches to improve to 6-1 on the season as the Vikings swept North Central and improved to 20-7 overall.

Nettleton leads the team with 52 innings pitched and six wins over nine starts. His 2.77 earned run average is second on the team.

Augie is third in the CCIW at 6-4.