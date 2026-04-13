Sauk Valley youths gain hands-on skills at 4-H welding workshop

Area students pose for a picture during participation in a two-day 4-H welding workshop at the Whiteside Area Career Center. (Photo provided by Whiteside County 4-H)

Local youths recently had the opportunity to spark their interest in skilled trades during a two-day 4-H Welding Workshop, where participants learned the fundamentals of welding in a safe, hands-on environment at Whiteside Area Career Center.

The workshop brought together youths ages 11-16 eager to explore metal-working techniques, including proper safety procedures, equipment handling, and introductory welding methods. Under the guidance of an experienced instructor, J.R. Walls, and a few of his regular welding students, participants practiced creating welds and building a small chipping hammer, gaining both confidence and technical skills.

In addition to technical training, the program emphasized teamwork, problem-solving, and attention to detail – skills that extend beyond the workshop and into future educational and career opportunities.

The 4-H program continues to offer hands-on learning opportunities that prepare youths for real-world success while fostering leadership and personal growth. If you are interested in starting or supporting a 4-H learning opportunity in Whiteside County, contact the University of Illinois Extension office to learn more opportunities to get involved.