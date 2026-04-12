Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for March 30 to April 3, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Mary C Sanders and Mary Jo Zimmerlein to David Wayne Johnson, 301 WEST STREET S, SUBLETTE, $159,000

Sandra P Dziedzic to Sun People Productions Llc, 409 COLLEGE AVE S, DIXON, $28,000

Myron G Leffelman, Janet K Grady Leffelman, Janet K Leffelman, Janet Grady Leffelman, and Janet G Leffelman to Oxbow Creek Farms Llc, 6 Parcels: 08-20-22-300-005, 08-20-22-400-005, 13-21-08-300-001, 13-21-08-300-002, 13-21-20-300-004, and 13-21-20-400-006, $0.00

Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton to William Davis and Erika Davis, 756 MARINE DR, DIXON, $305,000

Melissa Trotter to Karson Glessner and Victoria Grossman, 617 ORCHARD, DIXON, $165,000

Peter Love and Stefanny Balestracci to Kevin B Schmitt and Samantha J Schmitt, 1 Parcel: 07-02-09-178-007, $27,500

Curtis Ely to Elizabeth Martinez, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-106-005, $16,500

Andrez Alvarez and Maribel Alvarez to Jennifer Yarbrough and Nathanial Yarbrough, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-426-004, $21,100

Colleen M Arbogast and Colleen M Thomas to Michael Moore and Kristi Moore, 927 WASHINGTON AVE, DIXON, $106,000

Craig A Deets and Amanda L Deets to Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton, 376 KILGORE ROAD, DIXON, $40,500

Quit Claims

Kevin Hickey to Beth Stala and Anthony Stala, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-131-013, $0.00

Greg Gonigam to Greg A Gonigam Living Trust and Stacy A Gonigam Living Trust, 214 ATKINSON ROAD, WALNUT, $10.00

Jadwiga Rios, David R Rios, Aleksander Rios, and Jessika Rios to David R Rios, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-126-014, $0.00

Betty L Franklin to Rebecca L Fabiani, 1009 HENDERSON AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Joseph Allen Schoenfeld and Lisa Marie Schoenfeld to Christopher Kenney Vimarco and Pamela Renee Vimardo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-128-070, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Leonard M Damrow Trustee and Damrow Living Trust to Leonard M Damrow Trustee and Leonard M Damrow Survivors Trust, 1702 WETHERBY CT SOUTH, STERLING, $10.00

Stancu Motorozesku Trustee, Barbara Motorozesku Trustee, Stancu Motorozesku Revocable Trust, and Barbara Motorozesku Revocable Trust to Clyde Collins Jr, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-303-028, $19,250

Deeds in Trust

Dean Gamalski and Lynette Gamalski to Dean Gamalski Trustee, Dean Gamalski Trust, Lynette Gamalski Trustee, and Lynette Gamalski Trust, 1 Parcel: 21-12-36-100-023, $1.00

Raymond E Bonnell and Colleen K Bonnell to Raymond E Bonnell Trustee, Raymond E Bonnell Family Trust, and Colleen K Bonnell Family Trust, 1 Parcel: 16-01-36-202-014, $1.00

Robert A Gingras and Susan E Gingras to Robert A Gingras Co-Trustee, Susan E Gingras Co-Trustee, and Flare Trust, 714 HEIGHTS RD, DIXON, $0.00

Randy D Hall and Mariann L Hall to Randy H Hall Trustee, Mariann L Hall Trustee, and Hall Family Trust No 1, 2082 PEEK HOME ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Jeffrey Schafer Executor, Brian Lee Schafer Executor, and Rosemary Schafer to Mag Estates Llc, 1 Parcel: 06-03-36-377-007, $150,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Kendra S Kirk to Corey J Davis and Monique M Baker, 406 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $99,000

James Bass to Andrew Martin, 515 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $107,900

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Jeffrey Woodworth and Jul Woodworth, 4 Parcels: 15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006, 15-20-300-007, and 15-29-100-001, $647,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Adam J Hoagland and Katie J Hoagland, 3 Parcels: 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $707,100

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Tyson H Kullerstrand and Kelby J Hartman, 5 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $333,800

Keegan C Terry to Aaron M Lovell and Bentley E Butz, 602 GLENWOOD DR, MORRISON, $165,000

Angela K Peterson and Angela K Long Fka to Abel Buyno, 502 3RD STREET WEST, LYNDON, $115,000

Abigail R Mongan, Jeffrey A Knobloch, and Abigail R Knobloch Nka to Natalie Benik, 102 JACKSON ST S, MORRISON, $147,000

Lonnie L Wedekind Sr and Charlotte A Wedekind to Clinton R Amerman and Kristy Amerman, 28540 THOME RD, ROCK FALLS, $160,000

Edward Helman and Melissa Helman to April V Clark and Jeffrey A Clark, 2451 PALMER RD, ALBANY, $315,000

Dugan C Repass, Allison J Yemm, and Allison J Repass Nka to Brandon Neighbour and Lindsey Neighbour, 1410 35TH ST E, STERLING, $220,000

Peggy S Witherow to Kylen Scott and Tiffany Hellweg, 8750 WINTER STREET, ROCK FALLS, $315,000

Bradley S Davis, Randal C Davis, Sherrie L Ebersole, Cameron J Davis, and Nancy K Davis Estate to Brenda Lee Giblin, 903 7TH AVE, STERLING, $150,000

Regal Investments Llc to Amber Zink, 2110 CHESTNUT AVENUE, STERLING, $55,000

Margaret Myers to Tyler J Chavez, 15631 WILLOW COURT, STERLING, $229,900

Community State Bank to Braeden Phillips, 701 AVE L, STERLING, $46,000

Samuel L Hyland to Diane Searing, 408 12TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $84,500

Global Team Llc to Vacationhaven Llc, 305 MAIN ST S, TAMPICO, $9,500

Carol J Moseley to Theresa Mcdaniel, 808 S CHURCH, ALBANY, $175,000

Loni D Slothower to Orion Parra and Nathalia Parra, 109 6TH AVE, STERLING, $92,000

Gwen Hurd to Korin L Davis and Blake E Davis, 15441 LOMAX RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $215,000

Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren to Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren, 26925 WILLOW CREEK ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Tucker & Associates Llc and Thomas W Adams to Elaine R Lucas, 222 AVE D, ROCK FALLS, $3,000

Christine M Strait to Joseph Lucas Sevedo Blea Iv, 8039 HAZEL RD, MORRISON, $264,000

Rkw Rental Properties Llc to John M Mcshane and Jan Parsons Mcshane, 412 4TH ST W, STERLING, $144,900

Marlene R Dorathy to Keith R Port Jr, 805 KEITH DR, MORRISON, $185,000

Gloria Hollinsworth and Glenn M Schutt Jr Estate to Gloria Hollinsworth Trust, 5 Parcels: 16-10-400-004, 16-15-100-004, 16-15-100-019, 16-15-200-002, and 16-15-200-015, $0.00

Madilyn K Gray to Ian M Wiebenga, 602 6TH ST, FULTON, $105,000

Quit Claims

Matthew Doyle, Blaze Hollaway, and Gwenda L Hollaway Estate to Angel Lea Doyle, 621 5TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Margie L Baker to Jeremy T Baker, Roxanne C Sutton, and Joshua J Baker, 15725 NORRISH RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Michael Piester to Ralph Kennedy, 205 5TH ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $25,000

Emelinda Howard to Emily S Fortune and Emelinda Howard, 615 4TH STREET E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Julie Sutton Trust and Neale Nicole Sutton Cotta Trustee to James E Wilsey and Cecelie M Keys, 2202 CHESTNUT AVE, STERLING, $101,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Javier Torres and Emily E Torres to Scott C Gagen, 1 Parcel: 10151 E Hickory Ridge Dr, Rochelle, $362,000

Polo Seed Company to Donald E Nelson Trustee, Donald E Nelson Tr, Marilyn K Nelson Trustee, and Marilyn K Nelson Tr, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-200-014, $1,828,986.50

Brian Driscoll to Michael William Brettman and Kristie Brettman, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-100-010, $292,000

Nicholas R Liston to Terrence J Myelle and Anna M Yoke, 1 Parcel: 9345 N Oakleaf Ct, Byron, $419,000

Betty Jean Thoreson to Betty Jean Thoreson and Patricia April Harlo, 1 Parcel: 805 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Melissa A Dyrdahl to Scott Alexander, 1 Parcel: 236 E 5th St, Byron, $150,000

Grant S Hilliard to Jac Venture Enterprises Inc, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-308-001, $110,000

Lisa R Wedig and Charles E Davidson to Isidro Hernandez Guerrero and Teresa D Alvarado, 1 Parcel: 1164 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $162,000

Jennifer Rybicki to Edward Baeza and Kashef Baeza, 1 Parcel: 203 Sunset Ln, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Harvest Glen Llc to Luigi L Lago and Carole A Lago, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-022, $24,500

Boyce Odell Wallin Jr and Jeannie Wallin to Matthew L Mcclain, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-102-008, $295,000

Quit Claims

Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress to Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress, 1 Parcel: 325 W Willis Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Monica Y Musselman to Monica Y Balentyne, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-30-400-002, $0.00

Linda Kish to Lynette Roach and Madeline Roach, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-105-003, $0.00

Rachel Hutcheson and Lucas D Anderson to Rachel Hutcheson, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-476-004, $0.00

Kayla S White to Kayla S White, Lexi L Frankenberry, and Jeremy H Sachs, 1 Parcel: 5286 S Brookstone Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Eloise Stice to Eloise Stice Trustee and Eloise Stice Tr, 2 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-21-300-004 and 17-21-300-007, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, and Harlan E Rothermel Tr to Ryan S Nelson and Robyn Nelson, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-100-001, $633,439

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrevocable Tr to Todd J Schabacker, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-05-200-003, $606,878

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to John Paschke, Ilana Rubel-Paschke, and Ilana Rubel Paschke, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-29-300-003, $2,020,880

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-300-001, $1,967,611

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer to Christopher L Hull and Merci B Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $385,000

Deeds in Trust

Dawn Warning to Dawn Warning Trustee and Dawn Warning Family Tr1, 1 Parcel: 5169 S Wendell Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Betty K Barsellotti to Betty K Barsellotti Lv Tr and Laura J Bobisuthi Trustee, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-10-200-003 and 15-10-400-007, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumRock FallsWhiteside CountyLee CountyOgle County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois