Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for March 30 to April 3, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Mary C Sanders and Mary Jo Zimmerlein to David Wayne Johnson, 301 WEST STREET S, SUBLETTE, $159,000

Sandra P Dziedzic to Sun People Productions Llc, 409 COLLEGE AVE S, DIXON, $28,000

Myron G Leffelman, Janet K Grady Leffelman, Janet K Leffelman, Janet Grady Leffelman, and Janet G Leffelman to Oxbow Creek Farms Llc, 6 Parcels: 08-20-22-300-005, 08-20-22-400-005, 13-21-08-300-001, 13-21-08-300-002, 13-21-20-300-004, and 13-21-20-400-006, $0.00

Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton to William Davis and Erika Davis, 756 MARINE DR, DIXON, $305,000

Melissa Trotter to Karson Glessner and Victoria Grossman, 617 ORCHARD, DIXON, $165,000

Peter Love and Stefanny Balestracci to Kevin B Schmitt and Samantha J Schmitt, 1 Parcel: 07-02-09-178-007, $27,500

Curtis Ely to Elizabeth Martinez, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-106-005, $16,500

Andrez Alvarez and Maribel Alvarez to Jennifer Yarbrough and Nathanial Yarbrough, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-426-004, $21,100

Colleen M Arbogast and Colleen M Thomas to Michael Moore and Kristi Moore, 927 WASHINGTON AVE, DIXON, $106,000

Craig A Deets and Amanda L Deets to Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton, 376 KILGORE ROAD, DIXON, $40,500

Quit Claims

Kevin Hickey to Beth Stala and Anthony Stala, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-131-013, $0.00

Greg Gonigam to Greg A Gonigam Living Trust and Stacy A Gonigam Living Trust, 214 ATKINSON ROAD, WALNUT, $10.00

Jadwiga Rios, David R Rios, Aleksander Rios, and Jessika Rios to David R Rios, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-126-014, $0.00

Betty L Franklin to Rebecca L Fabiani, 1009 HENDERSON AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Joseph Allen Schoenfeld and Lisa Marie Schoenfeld to Christopher Kenney Vimarco and Pamela Renee Vimardo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-128-070, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Leonard M Damrow Trustee and Damrow Living Trust to Leonard M Damrow Trustee and Leonard M Damrow Survivors Trust, 1702 WETHERBY CT SOUTH, STERLING, $10.00

Stancu Motorozesku Trustee, Barbara Motorozesku Trustee, Stancu Motorozesku Revocable Trust, and Barbara Motorozesku Revocable Trust to Clyde Collins Jr, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-303-028, $19,250

Deeds in Trust

Dean Gamalski and Lynette Gamalski to Dean Gamalski Trustee, Dean Gamalski Trust, Lynette Gamalski Trustee, and Lynette Gamalski Trust, 1 Parcel: 21-12-36-100-023, $1.00

Raymond E Bonnell and Colleen K Bonnell to Raymond E Bonnell Trustee, Raymond E Bonnell Family Trust, and Colleen K Bonnell Family Trust, 1 Parcel: 16-01-36-202-014, $1.00

Robert A Gingras and Susan E Gingras to Robert A Gingras Co-Trustee, Susan E Gingras Co-Trustee, and Flare Trust, 714 HEIGHTS RD, DIXON, $0.00

Randy D Hall and Mariann L Hall to Randy H Hall Trustee, Mariann L Hall Trustee, and Hall Family Trust No 1, 2082 PEEK HOME ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Jeffrey Schafer Executor, Brian Lee Schafer Executor, and Rosemary Schafer to Mag Estates Llc, 1 Parcel: 06-03-36-377-007, $150,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Kendra S Kirk to Corey J Davis and Monique M Baker, 406 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $99,000

James Bass to Andrew Martin, 515 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $107,900

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Jeffrey Woodworth and Jul Woodworth, 4 Parcels: 15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006, 15-20-300-007, and 15-29-100-001, $647,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Adam J Hoagland and Katie J Hoagland, 3 Parcels: 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $707,100

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Tyson H Kullerstrand and Kelby J Hartman, 5 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $333,800

Keegan C Terry to Aaron M Lovell and Bentley E Butz, 602 GLENWOOD DR, MORRISON, $165,000

Angela K Peterson and Angela K Long Fka to Abel Buyno, 502 3RD STREET WEST, LYNDON, $115,000

Abigail R Mongan, Jeffrey A Knobloch, and Abigail R Knobloch Nka to Natalie Benik, 102 JACKSON ST S, MORRISON, $147,000

Lonnie L Wedekind Sr and Charlotte A Wedekind to Clinton R Amerman and Kristy Amerman, 28540 THOME RD, ROCK FALLS, $160,000

Edward Helman and Melissa Helman to April V Clark and Jeffrey A Clark, 2451 PALMER RD, ALBANY, $315,000

Dugan C Repass, Allison J Yemm, and Allison J Repass Nka to Brandon Neighbour and Lindsey Neighbour, 1410 35TH ST E, STERLING, $220,000

Peggy S Witherow to Kylen Scott and Tiffany Hellweg, 8750 WINTER STREET, ROCK FALLS, $315,000

Bradley S Davis, Randal C Davis, Sherrie L Ebersole, Cameron J Davis, and Nancy K Davis Estate to Brenda Lee Giblin, 903 7TH AVE, STERLING, $150,000

Regal Investments Llc to Amber Zink, 2110 CHESTNUT AVENUE, STERLING, $55,000

Margaret Myers to Tyler J Chavez, 15631 WILLOW COURT, STERLING, $229,900

Community State Bank to Braeden Phillips, 701 AVE L, STERLING, $46,000

Samuel L Hyland to Diane Searing, 408 12TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $84,500

Global Team Llc to Vacationhaven Llc, 305 MAIN ST S, TAMPICO, $9,500

Carol J Moseley to Theresa Mcdaniel, 808 S CHURCH, ALBANY, $175,000

Loni D Slothower to Orion Parra and Nathalia Parra, 109 6TH AVE, STERLING, $92,000

Gwen Hurd to Korin L Davis and Blake E Davis, 15441 LOMAX RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $215,000

Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren to Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren, 26925 WILLOW CREEK ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Tucker & Associates Llc and Thomas W Adams to Elaine R Lucas, 222 AVE D, ROCK FALLS, $3,000

Christine M Strait to Joseph Lucas Sevedo Blea Iv, 8039 HAZEL RD, MORRISON, $264,000

Rkw Rental Properties Llc to John M Mcshane and Jan Parsons Mcshane, 412 4TH ST W, STERLING, $144,900

Marlene R Dorathy to Keith R Port Jr, 805 KEITH DR, MORRISON, $185,000

Gloria Hollinsworth and Glenn M Schutt Jr Estate to Gloria Hollinsworth Trust, 5 Parcels: 16-10-400-004, 16-15-100-004, 16-15-100-019, 16-15-200-002, and 16-15-200-015, $0.00

Madilyn K Gray to Ian M Wiebenga, 602 6TH ST, FULTON, $105,000

Quit Claims

Matthew Doyle, Blaze Hollaway, and Gwenda L Hollaway Estate to Angel Lea Doyle, 621 5TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Margie L Baker to Jeremy T Baker, Roxanne C Sutton, and Joshua J Baker, 15725 NORRISH RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Michael Piester to Ralph Kennedy, 205 5TH ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $25,000

Emelinda Howard to Emily S Fortune and Emelinda Howard, 615 4TH STREET E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Julie Sutton Trust and Neale Nicole Sutton Cotta Trustee to James E Wilsey and Cecelie M Keys, 2202 CHESTNUT AVE, STERLING, $101,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Javier Torres and Emily E Torres to Scott C Gagen, 1 Parcel: 10151 E Hickory Ridge Dr, Rochelle, $362,000

Polo Seed Company to Donald E Nelson Trustee, Donald E Nelson Tr, Marilyn K Nelson Trustee, and Marilyn K Nelson Tr, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-200-014, $1,828,986.50

Brian Driscoll to Michael William Brettman and Kristie Brettman, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-100-010, $292,000

Nicholas R Liston to Terrence J Myelle and Anna M Yoke, 1 Parcel: 9345 N Oakleaf Ct, Byron, $419,000

Betty Jean Thoreson to Betty Jean Thoreson and Patricia April Harlo, 1 Parcel: 805 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Melissa A Dyrdahl to Scott Alexander, 1 Parcel: 236 E 5th St, Byron, $150,000

Grant S Hilliard to Jac Venture Enterprises Inc, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-308-001, $110,000

Lisa R Wedig and Charles E Davidson to Isidro Hernandez Guerrero and Teresa D Alvarado, 1 Parcel: 1164 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $162,000

Jennifer Rybicki to Edward Baeza and Kashef Baeza, 1 Parcel: 203 Sunset Ln, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Harvest Glen Llc to Luigi L Lago and Carole A Lago, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-022, $24,500

Boyce Odell Wallin Jr and Jeannie Wallin to Matthew L Mcclain, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-102-008, $295,000

Quit Claims

Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress to Joseph Floress and Heather A Floress, 1 Parcel: 325 W Willis Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Monica Y Musselman to Monica Y Balentyne, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-30-400-002, $0.00

Linda Kish to Lynette Roach and Madeline Roach, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-105-003, $0.00

Rachel Hutcheson and Lucas D Anderson to Rachel Hutcheson, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-476-004, $0.00

Kayla S White to Kayla S White, Lexi L Frankenberry, and Jeremy H Sachs, 1 Parcel: 5286 S Brookstone Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Eloise Stice to Eloise Stice Trustee and Eloise Stice Tr, 2 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-21-300-004 and 17-21-300-007, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, and Harlan E Rothermel Tr to Ryan S Nelson and Robyn Nelson, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-05-100-001, $633,439

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrevocable Tr to Todd J Schabacker, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-05-200-003, $606,878

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to John Paschke, Ilana Rubel-Paschke, and Ilana Rubel Paschke, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-29-300-003, $2,020,880

Leatrice Yokoi-Moon Trustee, Leatrice Yokoi Moon Trustee, and Jane Yokoi Lv Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-300-001, $1,967,611

Trisha L Vaughn Trustee, Steven M Pfeiffer Family Tr, Katherine M Pfeiffer Trustee, and Katherine M Pfeiffer to Christopher L Hull and Merci B Hull, 1 Parcel: 5857 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $385,000

Deeds in Trust

Dawn Warning to Dawn Warning Trustee and Dawn Warning Family Tr1, 1 Parcel: 5169 S Wendell Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Betty K Barsellotti to Betty K Barsellotti Lv Tr and Laura J Bobisuthi Trustee, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-10-200-003 and 15-10-400-007, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office