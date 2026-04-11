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Lee, Whiteside, Ogle students named to Augustana College’s fall dean’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Augustana College announced more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2025-26 fall semester.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for courses taken during the term.

Here’s the fall dean’s list of area students:

Chana

  • Alyssa Mowry, class of 2026, majoring in biology and psychology

Dixon

  • Mason Weigle, class of 2028, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting
  • Marlee Oros, class of 2026, majoring in English and creative writing
  • Aidan Price, class of 2026, majoring in film and environmental studies
  • Steven Kitzman, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided

Fulton

  • Khadija Elahmady, class of 2027, majoring in biology
  • Paige Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education
  • Patrick Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education

Milledgeville

  • Kylee Jensen, class of 2027, majoring in kinesiology and psychology

Morrison

  • Taylor Swanstrom, class of 2028, majoring in biology and public health

Mount Morris

  • Emily Guz, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design

Oregon

  • Jackson Glendenning, class of 2027, majoring in engineering and physics
  • Elijah George, class of 2027, majoring in film
  • Olivia James, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design and business Administration-Marketing
  • Evan James, class of 2027, majoring in music education, instrumental

Rock Falls

  • Angela Gallentine, class of 2027, majoring in communication sciences & disorders

Sterling

  • Olivia Osborne, class of 2026, majoring in biology
  • Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting
  • Blake Nettleton, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-management
  • Michael Garland, class of 2027, majoring in business administration-Marketing and Business administration-business intelligence
  • Andrew Doughty, class of 2027, majoring in English education and middle grades English
  • Samantha Knox, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided

A private college of the liberal arts and sciences, Augustana enrolls 2,500 students on a 115-acre residential campus in Rock Island.

LocalLocal NewsEducationChanaDixonFultonMilledgevilleMorrisonMount MorrisOregonRock FallsSterlingSauk ValleyOgle CountyLee CountyWhiteside CountySauk Valley Front Headlines
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