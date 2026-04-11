Lee, Whiteside, Ogle students named to Augustana College’s fall dean’s list

Augustana College announced more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2025-26 fall semester.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for courses taken during the term.

Here’s the fall dean’s list of area students:

Chana

Alyssa Mowry, class of 2026, majoring in biology and psychology

Dixon

Mason Weigle, class of 2028, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting

Marlee Oros, class of 2026, majoring in English and creative writing

Aidan Price, class of 2026, majoring in film and environmental studies

Steven Kitzman, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided

Fulton

Khadija Elahmady, class of 2027, majoring in biology

Paige Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education

Patrick Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education

Milledgeville

Kylee Jensen, class of 2027, majoring in kinesiology and psychology

Morrison

Taylor Swanstrom, class of 2028, majoring in biology and public health

Mount Morris

Emily Guz, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design

Oregon

Jackson Glendenning, class of 2027, majoring in engineering and physics

Elijah George, class of 2027, majoring in film

Olivia James, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design and business Administration-Marketing

Evan James, class of 2027, majoring in music education, instrumental

Rock Falls

Angela Gallentine, class of 2027, majoring in communication sciences & disorders

Sterling

Olivia Osborne, class of 2026, majoring in biology

Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting

Blake Nettleton, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-management

Michael Garland, class of 2027, majoring in business administration-Marketing and Business administration-business intelligence

Andrew Doughty, class of 2027, majoring in English education and middle grades English

Samantha Knox, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided

A private college of the liberal arts and sciences, Augustana enrolls 2,500 students on a 115-acre residential campus in Rock Island.