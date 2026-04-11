Lee, Whiteside, Ogle students named to Augustana College’s fall dean’s list

Augustana College announced more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2025-26 fall semester.
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for courses taken during the term.
Here’s the fall dean’s list of area students:
Chana
- Alyssa Mowry, class of 2026, majoring in biology and psychology
Dixon
- Mason Weigle, class of 2028, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting
- Marlee Oros, class of 2026, majoring in English and creative writing
- Aidan Price, class of 2026, majoring in film and environmental studies
- Steven Kitzman, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided
Fulton
- Khadija Elahmady, class of 2027, majoring in biology
- Paige Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education
- Patrick Lower, class of 2026, majoring in elementary education
Milledgeville
- Kylee Jensen, class of 2027, majoring in kinesiology and psychology
Morrison
- Taylor Swanstrom, class of 2028, majoring in biology and public health
Mount Morris
- Emily Guz, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design
Oregon
- Jackson Glendenning, class of 2027, majoring in engineering and physics
- Elijah George, class of 2027, majoring in film
- Olivia James, class of 2027, majoring in graphic design and business Administration-Marketing
- Evan James, class of 2027, majoring in music education, instrumental
Rock Falls
- Angela Gallentine, class of 2027, majoring in communication sciences & disorders
Sterling
- Olivia Osborne, class of 2026, majoring in biology
- Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-finance and accounting
- Blake Nettleton, class of 2026, majoring in business administration-management
- Michael Garland, class of 2027, majoring in business administration-Marketing and Business administration-business intelligence
- Andrew Doughty, class of 2027, majoring in English education and middle grades English
- Samantha Knox, class of 2026, majoring in Augie Ages undecided
A private college of the liberal arts and sciences, Augustana enrolls 2,500 students on a 115-acre residential campus in Rock Island.