Sterling Main Street announces annual car show, 2026 Rally on the Rock Cruise Night series

Chris Dulaney stands next to his '39 Henney Ambulance. Sterling Main Street's 12th annual car show took place at the Sterling Marketplace on May 4, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Sterling Main Street is excited to kick off a season of engines, entertainment and community connection with the Sterling Main Street Car Show on Sunday, May 3, at the Sterling Marketplace in the city’s downtown.

This highly anticipated event will bring together car enthusiasts, families and visitors for a day filled with classic cars, custom builds, great food and small-town charm.

The car show will feature a wide variety of vehicles, from vintage classics to modern muscle. Whether you’re showcasing a vehicle or just coming to admire, the event promises something for everyone. 3-D Sound will be the master of ceremonies for the day.

On-site food and beverage vendors include the Sterling Optimists on the grill, Diosa’s Mexican Cuisine, Busy Bee Bakery, Rock Star Donuts, Main Squeeze and the Factory Pub-n-Grub.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. and closes at noon, when judging begins. The awards ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m., featuring the Top 40, the J.R. Sharp Memorial Award, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. A 50/50 drawing will close out the event.

Advance registration for vehicle entry is now available at www.sterlingmainstreet.org/events/car-show and is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show. Spectator admission is free.

Following the car show, Sterling Main Street will roll into summer with the return of the Rally on the Rock Cruise Night Series, also held at the Sterling Marketplace. These free, family-friendly events will take place on the fourth Fridays of June, July, August and September.

Each cruise night run from 6-8 p.m. and will feature a lively mix of classic and contemporary vehicles, food vendors and live music.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

June 5: The Solution

July 3: Rick Lindy & the Rockabilly Trio

August 7: G.E.D.

Sept. 4: Howard and the White Boys

“Rally on the Rock is all about bringing people together,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “It’s more than just cars, it’s about community, music, and creating a vibrant downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Sterling Main Street extends its sincere appreciation to the generous sponsors who make these events possible. Their support fuels the success of both the car show and the Rally on the Rock series and helps keep these events free and accessible to the public.

Special thanks to Sterling NAPA, Sterling Commercial Roofing, Kunes Sauk Valley, Sterling Chevrolet, The Boat House, Sauk Valley Bank, Scholl Insurance Agency, A1 Auto & Boat Storage, Boston Leather, CGH Medical Center, Action Powersports, Integrity Detailing and Showplace Antiques & Treasures.

For information about registering a vehicle, becoming a vendor, or attending upcoming events, visit www.sterlingmainstreet.org or @SterlingMainStreet on Facebook and Instagram.

Sterling Main Street is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, community-focused organization committed to the revitalization of Sterling’s downtown district. The organization relies on donations, event sponsorships and revenue, and volunteer contributions to support its mission. Through a variety of events and initiatives, Sterling Main Street strives to create a vibrant and connected community.